Savour home-cooked food by grandmas from around the world at this Italian eatery!

Grannies from Palestine to Bangladesh, all have come and prepared traditional dishes showcasing their experience and sharing stories about their lives. (Source: Enoteca Maria/ Facebook) Grannies from Palestine to Bangladesh, all have come and prepared traditional dishes showcasing their experience and sharing stories about their lives. (Source: Enoteca Maria/ Facebook)

Nothing beats traditional home-cooked meals and recipes. We may enjoy going to a pristine café or a fancy restaurant meal by some famous chef, yet dishes cooked at home with love taste better any day. It’s nice to eat out and not heading into a kitchen after a long day at work but we always miss coming back home to the food cooked by our loved ones, and if that is made by our mothers or grandmothers – let’s accept it, it’s heaven!

A New York restaurant just combined the two greatest pleasure of food world – fine-dining restaurant service and traditional food, cooked by not chefs but grandmas! Yes, an Italian café named Enoteca Maria in New York hires grandmoms around the world and lets their customers sample authentic food from various cuisines cooked by Nonnas (grandmother in Italian), sharing their expertise of generations and, of course, their love.

ALSO READ | Granola bars to pizzas: 5 Easy-to-make recipes

Enoteca Maria features secret recipes of different grannies every day, one Italian and another from any other part of the world. Grannies from Palestine to Bangladesh, all have come and prepared traditional dishes showcasing their experience and sharing stories about their lives. The eatery also allows young trainees who can directly learn from the expert. The café is nothing but a melting pot of amazing food and a junction for celebrating global cultures.

Owner Jody Scaravella attributes the inspiration for this unique concept to his own grandma. “Both my parents were hard workers, seldom home. De facto the head of the household in our family was my mother’s mom, Nonna Domenica…. She is the one who passed down to us her culture with, at its very heart, her culinary traditions,” he writes on restaurant’s website.

“Growing up I realized that my grandmother had been the repository of our family culture and identity. And I found out that, like her, millions of grandmothers all over the world pass down their heritage to their grandchildren,” he adds. This inspired him to open an eatery with this heartwarming concept. Initially, though, it featured only Italian recipes provided by grandmoms from various regions of the country, but since July 2016 he started inviting grandmas from the world over.

In 2011, he also extended the concept to other culinary cultures and began working on the creation of the virtual book “Nonnas of the World” and crowdsourced recipes. “My vision it’s this book to become the most extensive collection of grandmothers’ recipes, their particular Dialect, and memories, a testament to culinary culture of common people from all over the world,” the website adds.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

What started as a concept for a book has now been turned into reality and people just love it. And why not, after who doesn’t like their dadi ki haath ka khanna?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd