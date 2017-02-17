Enjoy the goodness of strawberries with these two delightful recipes

How about trying your hands at something new this weekend? How about trying your hands at something new this weekend?

Strawberries with cream or chocolate is always a favourite. But don’t you ever want to move ahead and try something new in your kitchen? Simply watching MasterChef won’t help you. You need to get out there and try your hands at making something new. These recipes by Chef Jitendra Upadhyay, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Lucknow Hotel are worth trying. You will thank us once you master it.

Fresh Strawberry Tart with Mascarpone Cream

Ingredients

For the Tart base

100g – Unsalted butter

50g – Icing/ Confectioners’ sugar

1 pinch – Salt

2 tbsp – Milk

150g – All-purpose flour

A few drops of vanilla extract

For the Mascarpone Cream filling

100g – Whipped topping cream

100g – Mascarpone cheese

A few drops of vanilla extract

For the Fruit topping and garnish

Fresh strawberries

Chocolate /Nuts (Optional)

Method

* Sieve flour and salt together and keep it aside.

* Cream butter and sugar in small bowl.

* Make the dough for the tart by mixing all the ingredients and keep it in the refrigerator for an hour.

* Remove dough from the refrigerator, roll it out and place it into a greased tart pan. Press it down and up the sides until it is even. Refrigerate tart for at least 10-15 mins.

* Preheat oven to 170 degree celsius. Remove tart from the refrigerator, dock it with a fork and bake for 15-18 mins.

* Allow to cool completely before filling.

* Make the filling by mixing all the ingredients carefully with a spatula and cover the insides of the tart with it.

* Garnish the tart with fresh strawberry/chocolate/sliced pistachio.

Strawberry Chocolate Brownies



Ingredients

250g – Dark chocolate

250g – Unsalted butter

360g – Caster sugar

5 – Eggs

5ml – Vanilla extracts

100g – Strawberry chocolate (chopped)

50g – Chopped nuts

65g – All-purpose flour

1 tsp – Baking powder

For Garnish

Fresh strawberries

Vanilla ice cream

Chocolate garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 170 degree celsius.

* Line a 24cm square baking tin with greaseproof paper.

* Melt the dark chocolate and butter into a large bowl and place it on a pan of simmering water.

* Sift the flour and baking powder in a separate bowl and add nuts and strawberry chocolate chunks to it.

* Beat the eggs and sugar until you reach a silky consistency.

* Beat the eggs and add the chocolate mixer and all the dry ingredients to it.

* Pour the brownie mix into the greased baking tin.

* Bake at 180 degree celsius for 25-30 mins.

* Allow to cool, then cut into chunky squares.

* Serve with vanilla ice cream and fresh strawberries.

