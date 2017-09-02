Eid-al-Adha 2017: This Haleem Ke Kebab recipe will make your Eid even more special

Savour some Haleem Ke Kebabs this Eid! Savour some Haleem Ke Kebabs this Eid!

No Eid is complete without indulging in some delicious kebabs. If the incessant rain is not letting you venture out of home and home-delivery options do not look too appetising then how about you make some fresh ones at home? We got the chefs at The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi to share this amazing Haleem Ke Kebab recipe with you this season. Indulge!

Ingredients:

80g (½ cup) – Bulgur (cracked wheat)

125g (½ cup) – Urad dal

100g (½ cup) – Mattar dal (yellow split peas)

130g (½ cup) – Moong dal

1kg – Lamb chump chops

10 garlic cloves – Finely chopped

2 cm-piece ginger – Finely chopped

2 tbsp – Ghee

¼ tsp – Saffron threads

1 tbsp – Ground coriander

1 tbsp – Ground cumin

1tbsp – Chaat masala

1tbsp – Ground chili

1tbsp – Ground turmeric

1cup – Coriander leaves, chopped

1 cup – Mint leaves, chopped

1 – Long green chili, sliced

1 cup – Roasted channa dal

Method:

* Soak bulgur and the lentils together in a large bowl with enough water to cover overnight.

* The next day, rinse under running water, drain and place in a large heavy-based saucepan with lamb, garlic and ginger, and then cover with 1.5 litres water.

* Bring it to a boil, skimming any impurities from the surface, then reduce the heat to low and cook for 2 hours or until lamb is meltingly tender.

* Using tongs, transfer meat to a large plate. Let the dal remain in the pan.

* When cool enough to handle, remove bones from lamb. Grind it into a fine paste, add roasted chana dal and set aside.

* Heat ghee in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add saffron and spices, and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.

* Add the remaining dal mixture and the lamb. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes.

* Now blend the whole mixture into a fine paste. Apply oil on your palm and divide haleem into small 50g balls.

* Make patties out of it, pan fry them and serve.

