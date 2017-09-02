Eid-al-Adha 2017: Add some flavour to your celebrations with this Blackcurrant Sheer Khurma recipe

Sheer Khurma is an Indian dessert prepared especially during Eid. Sheer Khurma is an Indian dessert prepared especially during Eid.

Sheer Khurma is something we all look out for during Eid celebrations. In most Muslim households, this traditional festive dessert takes the place of honour among other sweets. If the regular version of this delectable dessert is not what you are aiming for this season then add some twist to it with this Blackcurrant Sheer Korma recipe as suggested by chef Arun Sundararaj from Varq, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi.

Believe it or not, your friends and family are going to love it!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp – Butter

1/4 cup – Vermicelli (sevaiyan)

1/2 cup – Sugar

3 cups – Milk

1/4 cup – Chopped dried fruits

2 tbsp – Raisins (kismis)

2 tbsp – Dates (khajur)

1 tsp- Chirongi nuts (charoli)

1/2 tsp – Cardamom (elaichi) powder

2 tbsp – Rose water

1/4 cup – Blackcurrant

Cardamom (elaichi) powder for garnish

Method:

* Heat the butter in a deep pan, add the vermicelli and cook till it turns golden brown.

* Add the sugar and milk and cook till the sugar dissolves.

* Add the dry fruits and raisins, mix well and allow it to simmer for 3 to 4 minutes.

* Add the fresh dates, charoli, cardamom powder and rose water and simmer for another 1 to 2 minutes. If the sheer korma is too thick, add a little hot water and mix gently.

* Remove from the flame and serve hot or cold garnished with cardamom powder.

* Add blackcurrant and mix it well.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Millions offer Eid Al-Adha prayers as Haj reaches climax