Eid-al-Adha 2017: 3 exquisite desserts to treat your loved ones during the festival

Festivals are a time for togetherness and they aren’t complete without a special meal and dessert. With Eid-al-Adha falling on September 1, Muslims are awaiting the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah (according to the Islamic calendar). Also known as the festival of sacrifice, it honours the sacrifice of Ibrahim, who surrendered his son Ismaeel as an act of obedience to God’s command. This year, the festivities are all set to begin on September 1 and will last until the late evening of September 2.

Muslims, around the world, begin their celebrations with morning prayers, exchange gifts with family and friends and gorge on a lavish ‘sacrifice feast’. As part of the celebrations, sweet treats such as ‘kheer’ are served along with the meal. But, if you want to experiment with the last course, here are some delightful ideas that will add zing to the festivities. Take cues from these three recipes from Del Monte.

Brown Sugar Rice Pudding with Prunes

Total Time — 1 hour 20 mins

Serves — 3-4

Ingredients:



For the prune compote

1 pack — Pitted prunes

125ml — Orange juice

20g — Brown sugar

For the rice pudding

500ml — Milk

40g — White rice

60g — Brown sugar

1 tsp — Natural vanilla extract

Method:

* Place the prunes with all the other ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer.

* Cook over low-medium heat for 10 minutes, or until the prunes are very soft and the liquid has reduced a little.

* Remove from heat and cool at room temperature, cover and set aside.

* Meanwhile add the milk, white rice and sugar in a saucepan.

* Add the vanilla extract and slowly bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

* Reduce the heat and cook for about 1 hour, 10 minutes or until the mixture is thick and creamy, stir occasionally to avoid it sticking to the pan and burning.

* Divide this rice into two bowls (the rice will thicken as it cools).

* While serving, add the prune compote over the rice pudding.

Cranberry Nut Brittles

Ingredients:

50g — Dried cranberries

100g — Mixed nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios)

150g — Granulated sugar

30g — Butter

1-1/2 tbsp — Water

Method:

* Chop the nuts and mix with dried cranberries. Reserve.

* Lightly grease a baking sheet (or thaali) and keep ready.

* Place sugar, butter and water in a heavy bottom pan. Simmer over low heat until the sugar begins melting.

* Stir continuously for about 10 minutes, then the sugar will begin to turn a light brown and will have melted completely. Once it turns medium brown, drop a tiny dot into a bowl of cold water

* Test to see that it turns crisp immediately.

* Now quickly stir in a pinch of baking soda, and turn in all the dry fruit and cranberries.

* Vigorously mix in to coat, and then immediately turn out onto greased tray, flattening rapidly with a flat metal spatula, spoon or butter knife. Be careful as the mixture will be very hot, but will begin to harden into shape rapidly.

* Leave to cool, and then break into pieces.

Note: If you like even pieces then mark the brittle with a butter knife or pizza cutter while still warm. Break up once cool.

No-Bake Cranberry Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups — Milk chocolate chips

1 cup — Chunky peanut butter

1/2 cup — Honey

2 cups — Rice krispy treats

1 cup — Dried cranberries

Method:

* Line an 8”x 8” square baking pan with parchment and keep aside.

* Place the chocolate chips, peanut butter and honey in a large, glass mixing bowl.

* Microwave for two minutes at full power. Remove from the microwave and stir until the chocolate has completely melted and everything is well combined.

* Gently stir in the cranberries. Add the rice krispies, one cup at a time and mix until well combined.

* Spoon the mixture into the prepared baking pan and level the top using a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, at least for two to four hours.

* Lift onto a cutting board, using the overhanging pieces of the parchment. Slice with a sharp knife and store chilled in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

So, which dessert would you like to make for your loved ones?

