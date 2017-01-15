Eggs Kejriwal (no connection with Arvind Kejriwal) on NYT’s best New York dishes for 2016

Have you tried it yet? (Source: Satisins/Instagram) Have you tried it yet? (Source: Satisins/Instagram)

That Indian food has now emerged as a worldwide favourite among food aficionados is well known. So much so, long gone – it seems – are the days when tourists would fear the Indian spicy flavours and sizzle in their mouths that accompanies a mouthful of one of the many tasty Indian curries. In fact, several restaurateurs will tell you that these days tourists demand spicy Indian food and relish it, even as they balance off the spice with equal amounts of water and show their teary-eyed appreciation.

To seal its position as a favourite of the masses as well as the critics, a particular Indian eggs preparation topped the prestigious list of dishes in New York for 2016 by the New York Times, compiled by food critic Pete Wells. The Eggs Kejriwal at the Indian restaurant called Paowalla was the first listed in the annual round-up by the English daily.

This is what he wrote: “EGGS KEJRIWAL AT PAOWALLA It’s a fried egg on toast under melted Cheddar that stands out from all others because of a throat-catching green chutney that has a glossy underpinning of coconut oil”. Paowalla, a popular restaurant in the Bog Apple, was started by celebrated chef and Mumbai native Floyd Cardoz.

For those who think the preparation may have something to do with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, you have another think coming. The dish actually finds its origin in Mumbai, according to a TOI report. Apparently invented in the 1960s by Devi Prasad Kejriwal, this was a favourite at the Willingdon Sports Club. In an interview with the English daily, Ajay Kejriwal (Devi Prasad’s newphew) said that since the conservative Marwari businessman couldn’t eat eggs at home, he’d order them at the club, asking the waiter to make the fried egg with a slice of cheese and green chillies. “It got its name because other members would say , `Get us what Kejriwal is eating'”, Ajay said.

The dish went on to become quite a favourite among many Mumbai restaurants and cafés, and it’s a variation of this exact dish that seems have taken the New York culinary scene by storm.

So, now that you know, go try one yourself!

