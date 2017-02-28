Tired of Chocolate Cakes? Try out this delicious Raspberry Cheese Cake recipe

Move over Chocolate Cakes. Try out this Raspberry Cheese Cake recipe. Move over Chocolate Cakes. Try out this Raspberry Cheese Cake recipe.

You might have a problem with us telling you to lay your hands off that Chocolate Cake for a while but don’t you think life is too short and you should experiment while you can? Try out something new in your kitchen the next time you have a yearning for making a dessert. This Raspberry Cheese Cake recipe by Chef Ashish Rai, Head – Culinary, Barbeque Nation will blow your mind away!

Ingredients

7 – Biscuit crumbs

450g – Cream cheese

½ kg – Fresh raspberries

¼ tsp – Cinnamon powder

4 tbsp – Butter

½ cup – Whipped cream

¾ cup – Confectionery sugar

A few drops of vanilla essence

1 sheet – Unflavored gelatin

2 tbsp – Brown sugar

Method

For the crust

* Grind the biscuits, and then add butter, brown sugar to it and mix it well.

* Take a 8 inch pan and layer it with the biscuit mixture evenly on to the bottom and the sides of the pan. Rest it for 30 mins and then bake for 5 mins, till it turns crusty.

For the topping

* Take half of the raspberries in a pan with ¼ cup sugar and 2 tbsp water and cook till the raspberries are quite soft.

* Remove from heat and blend it to form a puree. Put it over slow flame once more. In the meanwhile, add water to the gelatin sheet and let it rest for a few mins. Then add gelatin to the raspberry puree until it has dissolved. Remove it from heat.

For the cheesecake

* In a stand mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar on medium-low speed with the paddle attachment until smooth. Add the vanilla extract.

* Now, add the raspberry topping, except the 3/4 cup you have reserved for the top layer.

* In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until the medium peaks. Gently fold the whipped cream into the rasberry cheesecake batter just until it’s all combined.

* Pour this mixture into the crust pan and set it in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours or until set.

* Remove it from the pan and serve it with some fresh raspberries on top.

* You can also use a little desiccated coconut for the flavour.

