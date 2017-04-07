Indulge in some gooey Chocolate Bundt Cake with this amazing recipe

There’s nothing like yummy chocolate cake to lift your mood. There’s nothing like yummy chocolate cake to lift your mood.

Gooey chocolate cakes are the stuff dreams are made of. Even though ready-made cakes are widely available in the market, there is nothing like a fresh one baked at home. But, with our busy schedules it might get a little difficult to manage one in the kitchen. But how about weekends? When faced with a dilemma like, “I want to have something nice and sweet”, weekends are the best time to put on the chef’s hat and whip up a dessert.

This recipe by Chef Akhilesh Jha, Fresc Co, New Delhi is a must-try.

Chocolate Mocha-Kissed Bundt Cake

Serves 2

Cooking time: 2 hours

Ingredients

For cake

1 box – Devil’s food cake mix

1 cup – Toned milk

½ cup – Vegetable oil

3 – Large eggs

3 tsp – Instant coffee granules

For icing on cake

1 cup – Semi-sweet Chocolate

¼ cup – Vanilla pots

Method

For cake

* Preheat the oven to 176 degree celsius. Spray 12-cup Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray.

* Combine cake mix, evaporated milk, oil, eggs and 1 tablespoon coffee granules in a large mixer bowl and mix until moistened. Beat on medium speed for 2 mins. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

* Bake for 39 to 43 mins or until wooden pick inserted in the cake comes out clean. Cool the pan on a wire rack for 15 mins before inverting it onto the same wire rack to cool completely.

Icing

* Place morsels and coffee-mate in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 45 seconds. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons of coffee granules; cover and allow to sit for 5 mins. Stir until smooth. If needed, microwave for 15 seconds and then stir until smooth.

* Spoon icing over the top of the cake allowing it to drip down the sides. Let it set for 30 mins.

* Before serving, fill the centre of the cake with fresh raspberries.

Note: To speed up the process, place iced cake in a refrigerator for 15 mins so that the icing sets.

