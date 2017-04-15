Easter Specials: Head to these restaurants in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai to indulge in Easter special brunch and lunch treats

Indulge in some mouth-watering delicacies as you ring in this Easter with your family and loved ones. Indulge in some mouth-watering delicacies as you ring in this Easter with your family and loved ones.

Christians across the world come together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 16. Commemorated on the third day starting from Good Friday, Easter is one of the most important festivals for Christians who believe Christ was born, crucified and then resurrected. Devotees begin the day by attending Easter-special service at the church, which is followed by indulging in a traditional feast.

From Easter eggs to scalloped potatoes, Easter punches, cross buns to delicious roasted lamb and chicken dishes — a traditional Easter feast is nothing less that heavenly. Here are restaurants across India, you could head to, if you want to indulge yourself and your loved ones in some festive delicacies.

NEW DELHI

Indulge in delicious chocolate bunnies, cup cakes, flavoured eggs, chocolate egg filled with gems, traditional hot cross buns and much more for Easter special brunch at Hyatt Regency‘s Café, TK’S Oriental Grill, The China Kitchen or La Piazza.

Where: Delhi Fire Station Ring Road, New Delhi

When: April 16

Cost: Rs 3,000, plus taxes

Phone: 011-66771342

Head to The Claridges with your family and loved ones for a delicious Easter brunch that includes a spread of dishes like scotch eggs, Easter pudding, Easter pie, etc.

Where: Pickwicks, The Claridges, 12 APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi

When: April 16, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm​

Cost:​ Rs 2,995, plus taxes​

Phone: 011-39555000

Treat your taste buds to luxury this Easter at Vivanta by Taj as you indulge in choice delicacies like Salmon gravlax mousse in shooters- melba toast, Spinach and barley pie, Devilled quail egg, Simple baked ham- maple glaze and Strawberry pavlova, among others.

Where: Latitude, Lobby Level, Vivanta by Taj, Gurgaon

When:April 16, 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Cost: Rs 2,850 plus taxes (with bottomless brews), Rs 5,400 plus taxes (with bottomless sparkling)

Phone: 012-46673000

MUMBAI

From pan seared chicken satay bun, crystal dumpling, vegetable chive dumplings, stir-fry tofu and French beans to steamed Indian salmon in home-made chili sauce or Hakka hand pulled noodles, there is so much on offer for Easter brunch at Hakkasan.

Where: Krystal Building, 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: April 16

Cost: Not available

Phone: 022-26444444

Head over to Seven Kitchens, St Regis, for lip-smacking, traditional Easter special dishes like Glazed Ham and Roast Chicken with all it’s trimmings, hot cross buns, different types of baked quiche, stuffed bread and babka (cake), among other dishes.

Where: Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

When: April 16, 12.30 pm – 4 pm

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Phone: 022-61628422

KOLKATA

Dig into special delicacies like Irani Anda, Akuri (Indonesian ode to eggs on toast), Eggs as you like them(sunny side up,scrambled and poached) accompanied with grilled tomato, Multi grain bagel and potato wedges, Omelette Station (including a variety of omelettes like cheese and mushroom,indian masala omelette,dragster,etc), Anda bhurji pao and a Wrap(butter paneer or regular) — all at The Factory Outlet, to celebrate this Easter with your loved ones.

Where: The Factory Outlet, Block D, 5th Floor, 22 Camac Street, Kolkata

When: April 10 – April 16, 12 pm – 12 am

Cost: Rs 800 for two, including taxes

Phone: 080-32211581

Honey and Pineapple Glazed Ham Of Lamb With Fennel, Baby Carrots, Sweet Potato, Squash, Baby Potatoes, Turnips, Asparagus, Broccoli’, ‘Shellfish Cannelloni Served With Crab and Celeriac Cream Orange and Crab Bisque are just some of the dishes on offer at JW Marriott as a part of a sumptuous Easter spread this year.

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata, 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata

When: April 16, 12:30 pm – 3 pm

Cost: Rs 1,299 plus taxes

Phone: 033 – 66330000

CHENNAI

Indulge in The French Loaf‘s delicious hot cross buns, Chocolate Easter egg, Marizapan Easter egg and many more scrumptious hand-crafted treats like Magician bunny, Chocolate rabbit, Easter Cupcake etc. on offer as you celebrate this Easter with your loved ones.

Where: Across all The French Loaf outlets in Chennai

When: Paril 16

Cost: Between Rs 30 to Rs 350

If you are in ‘namma Chennai’, then head to Ente Keralam outlets in Poes garden and Anna Nagar to celebrate the spirit of Easter. From dishes like Vazhapoo cutlet, Naadan kozhi curry, thalassery meen curry, Broccoli mappas, Muringakkaya mango curry , Vattayappam and many more available on the Easter special menu at the restaurant.

Where: Ente Keralam outlets in Chennai

When: April 16

Cost: Vegetarian buffet for Rs 495 plus taxes, non-vegetarian buffet for Rs 695 plus taxes

Phone: Ente Keralam, Poes Garden- 044-32216591; Ente Keralam, Anna Nagar- 044-32216589

