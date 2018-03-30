Easter 2018: 5 delicious recipes to relish on Easter Sunday

Hosting an Easter dinner or brunch this Sunday? Here are some tasty options to try. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Hosting an Easter dinner or brunch this Sunday? Here are some tasty options to try. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Easter feasts, largely associated with long-eared bunnies, hot cross buns and eggs filled with chachkies — are one of the most important meals for Christians around the world. The joyous day to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ is important as it marks the victory of the triumph of good over evil and fill people with gratitude to the Lord for his kindness and blessings.

Traditionally, each region has its own special recipes that are an integral part of the festival, but there are some innovative twists that have been incorporated into the celebrations. While a sumptuous roast or hot-cross buns are some of the signature dishes that can be relished this day, you can add many other items to the list too.

Christians celebrate the joyful occasion after 40 days of Lent — when they practice strict self-restraint and often give up on their favourite food and desserts — so Easter brings in a basket full of delicious delicacies. From cheesy delights to sumptuous cakes, here’s how you can make this Easter a tasty affair.

Roseanne Aunt’s Scotch Egg with Mint Chutney

(By Chef Mithilesh Tembe, Executive Chef, 1 Brew House Kitchen, Mumbai)

Ingredients:

For patties:

2 cups — Potato (peeled, diced)

1 tsp — Salt (for boiling potatoes)

500g — Chicken breast

1/2 tsp — Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp — Cumin seeds (roasted)

1/2 tsp — Coriander powder

2 tsp — Salt

2 tsp — Garlic and ginger paste

1 — Onion (chopped)

1 or 2 — Green chilli (chopped)

3 tbsp — Fresh coriander (finely chopped)

1 tbsp — Fresh mint (finely chopped)

1 — Lemon (grind and juice)

1 tsp — Garam masala

200 ml — Oil (for frying)

8 — Eggs

For coating:

3 — Eggs

1/4 tsp — Salt

1/2 cup — Filo sheets (julienned)

Method:

* Place the diced potatoes with chicken breast into a saucepan. Add cold water until it is fully immersed. Add salt and turmeric to the pan. Bring to boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft.

* Meanwhile, cook the eggs in vinegar water for approximately five minutes 30 seconds, and preserve them in ice cold water to stop overcooking eggs.

* Drain the water and mash the potatoes well. Leave to cool slightly.

* Now, add the remaining ingredients to the shredded chicken in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Mix together to blend all the spices together, until the mixture is well combined.

* Take small handfuls of the chicken mixture and roll into a ball between your hands. Flatten the ball to a thickness of 1/5 cm.

* Now, encase the boiled egg with the mixture so that it forms an egg structure. Cool for an hour to provide firmness.

* For the batter, crack two eggs into a small bowl and mix with a pinch of salt. Beat well with a fork.

* Meanwhile, finely chop filo sheets so that they form threadlike structure.

* Dip each mince-coated chilled egg into the beaten egg, drain off any excess, and place it on thinly cut filo sheets. Coat it well and shake off the excess.

* Deep fry the egg until it turns golden brown and crispy.

* Serve with mint chutney and some Maldon sea salt dusted over fried eggs.

Chicken Ham and Walnut Hye Rollers

(By Chef Saby for California Walnut Commission)

Ingredients:

1 — Lavash bread

40g — Chicken ham

10g — Processed cheese

5g — Coriander

30g — Braised onion

25g — Iceberg lettuce

10g — Lollo rosso lettuce

30g — Hummus

40g — Red and yellow peppers (chopped and roasted)

5 — Walnuts (whole, toasted)

30g — Walnuts (chopped)

15g — Pomegranate

5g — Parsley

For Hummus:

250g — White beans

75g — Tahina

5g — Garlic

15 ml — Olive oil

60 ml — Lemon juice

Salt — To taste

Method:

* First, to make the hummus, soak the white beans in water overnight.

* Boil the beans the next day and strain the water.

* Blend all the ingredients together in the mixer. Check for seasoning and refrigerate.

For Hye rollers:

* Spread hummus evenly on the Lavash bread.

* Fill it with lettuce, chopped walnuts, cheese, chicken ham, coriander, braised onion and the bell peppers.

* Roll it up nicely and tightly so that it doesn’t open up.

* Cut it into even pieces. Garnish with parsley, whole walnuts and pomegranate, serve cold.

Steamed Fish with Buttered Bell Peppers

(By Megha Agarwal, Consultant Chef, Time Machine, Noida)

Ingredients:

180g — Sole fillet

20 ml — Olive oil

20 ml — Lemon juice

5g — Fresh chives (chopped)

15g — Butter

5g — Garlic (finely chopped)

5g — Ginger (julienned)

30g — Three coloured bell peppers (small dices)

80 ml — Vegetable stock

5 ml — Oyster sauce

5 ml — Light soy sauce

4 drops — Chilli oil

5 ml — Sesame oil

10g — Corn flour

10g — Mixed nuts (chopped)

15g — Scallions

Salt — To taste

Black pepper — To taste

Method:

* Take Sole fillet or any other firm white fish and marinate it with salt and pepper, lemon juice, fresh chives, garlic and olive oil.

* Steam on a plate in a basket for approximately seven minutes or until done.

* For the sauce, heat butter in a pan. Add garlic, julienne ginger, diced three coloured bell peppers.

* Add the vegetable stock and let it simmer.

* Add light soy, oyster sauce, chilli oil and sesame oil. Check for seasoning (salt and pepper).

* Finish with light corn flour slurry and a dollop of cold butter.

* Pour over the hot steamed fish and garnish with a choice of mixed nuts, seeds and freshly cut scallions.

Salted Crème Caramel

(By Auroni Mookerjee, Executive Chef, The Salt House, Kolkata)

Ingredients:

For the Salted Caramel:

1 cup — Sugar

1or 2tbsp — Water

Salt — To taste

For the Custard:

3 cup — Sugar

3 — Egg yolks

3 — Whole eggs

2 cups — Full-cream milk

1 — Vanilla pod (or 1 tsp of quality vanilla essence)

2 tsp —Refined oil

Method:

* To make the custard, first begin by bringing the milk to a low simmer and infuse the vanilla pod or essence.

* Once the milk is infused, whisk together the sugar, egg yolks and eggs in a separate mixing bowl.

* Now, pour in your warm infused milk, little by little, until you have a rich and silky custard mixture.

* To make the caramel, place the sugar in a saucepan over a medium heat. You’ll see that it will begin to bubble and turn liquid. Shake the pan around if you have to so that the sugar is evenly melted, but DO NOT stir with a spoon.

* Only once it is liquid, stir it with a wooden spoon until it begins to turn into a honey-like appearance. At this point, take it off the heat and add the water (be careful, might splutter).

* Place it back on the stove on a very low heat and stir to remove any lumps.

* Rub your individual moulds/ramekins or baking dish with some oil, and pour in the caramel, tipping it around so it spreads equally.

* Pour the custard mix through a sieve into the baking dish and steam-bake it (with the help of a water bath) in a pre-heated oven at 160°C, for 30 minutes.

* Once completely cooled, transfer it to a fridge for a few more hours to set further.

* Before serving, loosen the custard around the edges with a palette or pairing knife and tap the custard on to your serving dish.

* If you like, you can choose to garnish the crème caramel with some fresh berries and cream before serving.

White Chocolate and Mango Mousse Egg

(By Vivek Chauhan, Pastry Chef, The Imperial, New Delhi)

Ingredients :

Mango Mousse (To build egg yolk):

112 ml — Whole milk

22g — Butter

14g — Egg yolk

3.5g — Gelatin

62g — Mango puree

112 ml — Double cream

25g — Sugar

White Chocolate Mousse (To build egg white):

225 ml — Whole milk

45g — Butter

28g — Egg yolk

7g — Gelatin

125g — White chocolate

225 ml — Double cream

50g — Sugar

Method:

* Boil milk and butter. Separate egg yolks.

* Fold in milk and make an anglaise.

* Add bloomed gelatin to above mix and mix with mango puree. Cool it down over ice-bath.

* Whip the cream with sugar and fold into above mix.

* Pour into a sphere mould and leave it to set.

* Now for the egg white portion repeat the first to steps to make an anglaise.

* Add bloomed gelatin to above mix and mix with white chocolate. Cool it down over ice-bath.

* Whip cream with sugar and fold into above mix.

* Pour in an egg mould and insert mango sphere at the centre. Pour the rest of mix and leave it to set in the freezer overnight.

* Demould the egg and give a coating of white chocolate glaze and serve.

