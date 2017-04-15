Easter 2017: Five unique recipes to make your Sunday treat special

Easter one of the most important festival celebrated by the Christian community, as it marks the rebirth of Jesus Christ. According to the Gospels, Christ was reborn on the third day of his crucifixion. For over a month, the 40 days of Lent, when people of this faith maintain strong self-restraint and often give up their favourite food. This is because it is believed that during this period Jesus fasted and suffered in the desert for 40 days and 40 nights before he started his ministry.
But once Christ was reborn or resurrected, it’s a sign of the triumph of good over evil and capturing your own sins and follies. Thus to celebrate the joyous day, elaborate feast and desserts are planned. So, here are five recipes with which you can celebrate this Easter with your friends and family.
Easter twice baked golden potatoes
By Chef Vivek Kumar, Oxford Golf Resort Pune
Ingredients:
2 – Large russet potatoes
250g – Cheddar cheese (grated)
170g – Sour cream
1/4 tsp – Garlic Powder
1/4 tsp – Onion Powder
1/4 tsp – Black Pepper Powder
1/4 tsp – Paprika
Salt to taste
Method:
* Preheat oven to 450 °F (232 °C).
* Bake the potatoes as you normally would for about 1 hour.
* Carefully cut open the potatoes with a lengthwise slit across the top and scoop out the meat of the potatoes into a bowl. Reserve the skins.
* Now, mix the potato meat that you have scooped our with the cheese, sour cream, garlic and onion powders along with salt and pepper to taste. Mix well until the mixture is creamy and the cheese begins to melt.
* Carefully put half the mixture back into each of the potato skins, and sprinkle the top with some paprika.
* Put the potatoes under the broiler for a minute or two until the tops get lightly browned. Serve immediately.
Steam fish with garlic poached exotic vegetable and citron
By Kasiviswanathan, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Atria
Ingredients:
180g – Fish (Basa)
50g – Broccoli
30g – Haricot beans (cut in baton shape)
30g – Zucchini (cut in baton shape)
3 clove – Garlic
1 sprig – Thyme
1/4 tsp – Black Pepper Powder
Salt to taste
2 tsp – Olive oil
1/6 – Clementine (grilled for garnishing)
1/4 – Asparagus (grilled for garnishing)
Method:
* Marinate the fish with salt, crushed pepper and olive oil.
* Now in a steamer bring water to a boil over high heat. Make sure the water does not touch the bottom of the steamer tray.
* Place the plate holding the fish in the steamer and cover it for about 8 minutes.
* Check the fish with the tip of a knife. If it flakes easily then it’s done. Keep it aside.
* Now in another deep saucepan, add salt and steadily boil water and reduce the flame when it starts simmering.
* Add the chopped vegetables in the pan the poach the vegetables al-Dante.
* Strain the water and keep it aside.
* For plating, first place the cooked vegetables and create a bed. Top it up with steamed fish and garnish with grilled clementine and asparagus and serve hot.
Lamb chops with roasted beet coulis
By Chef Navtej Sawhney, Arthur’s Theme, Balewadi
Ingredients:
800g – Rack of Lamb
300g – Smash potatoes
70g – Garlic paste
1 – Lemon
4 spring – Rosemary
1 tsp – Black Pepper Powder
Sea Salt to taste
1/2 tsp – Lemon zest
2 – Beetroots
30g – Mint leaves
100g – Hung curd
50ml – Olive oil
Method:
For lamb rack:
* Make a mixture of olive oil, 50g garlic paste, sea salt, pepper, lime juice and lemon zest and rosemary.
* Smear the paste well all over the lamb rack, keep aside for 1 hour.
* Now grill and cook the lamb till done.
* Let the cooked meat rest for a few minutes and then slice into equal portions.
* Separately part boil the beetroots and then roast on direct flame.
* Wash and peel the skin and keep aside to cool.
* Chop the beetroot and make a coarse paste. Add the remaining garlic paste, finely chopped mint, salt, pepper and the yoghurt. Refrigerate until use.
* Now serve the lamb slices with smashed potatoes and the roasted beetroot coulis.
Baked coconut cake with cream cheese frosting
By Mohammad Shahid, Sous Chef, Double Tree by Hilton
Ingredients:
1kg – Flour
200g – Unsalted butter (softened)
150g – Granulated sugar
150g – Sweetened coconut milk
120ml – Low-fat buttermilk
10g – Baking powder
5g – Salt
5g – Baking soda
4 – Large eggs
1 tbsp – Vanilla extract
Cream Cheese Frosting
226g – Cream cheese (softened)
150g – Unsalted butter (softened)
2 tsp – Vanilla extract
7g – Salt
450g – Confectioners’ sugar
100g – Unsweetened coconut flakes
Method:
*First beat the butter and sugar together in machine bowl until sugar is dissolved
* Slowly add the eggs one by one in the mixture and add vanilla extract until mixture become smooth.
* Then in another bowl put cream of coconut and buttermilk together and mix well.
* Add the flour, baking powder, salt in this mixture and mix well without forming any lumps.
* Now combined all mixture together in one bowl and mix again.
* Put the mixture in a cooking pan and bake it, 160 °C temperature for about 35 to 40 minutes.
* Make the frosting cream with cream cheese, butter, sugar and salt. Make a smooth creamy mixture.
* Then apply the frosting cream in the layer and cover the whole cake.
* Finish with roasted coconut flakes.
[Tip: You can even top it up with some seasonal fruits, or chocolate flakes]
Red Wine Cake
By Chef Rana Dominic Gomes, Royal Orchid
Ingredients:
350g – Flour
225g – Unsalted butter (softened)
225g – Castor sugar
180g – Chocolate chips
120ml – Red wine
15g – Baking powder
4 – Eggs
1 tbsp – Vanilla extract
4 tbsp – Coco powder
Method:
* Preheat the oven to 160 °C (360 °F).
* In a large bowl mix butter, sugar and eggs until smooth and creamy
* Add the vanilla extract, chocolate chips and mix well.
* In another bowl, mix baking powder and flour without any lumps. Now add this to the other mixture.
* Add red wine and mix well, but not for too long.
* Add cocoa powder to taste.
* Grease an 9 inch cake pan and pour the mixture.
* Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
* Let cool and decorate as you like and slice it to serve.
