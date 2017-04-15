Easter 2017: Five unique recipes to make your Sunday treat special

Five special recipes to make your celebration a tasty affair. Five special recipes to make your celebration a tasty affair.

Easter one of the most important festival celebrated by the Christian community, as it marks the rebirth of Jesus Christ. According to the Gospels, Christ was reborn on the third day of his crucifixion. For over a month, the 40 days of Lent, when people of this faith maintain strong self-restraint and often give up their favourite food. This is because it is believed that during this period Jesus fasted and suffered in the desert for 40 days and 40 nights before he started his ministry.

But once Christ was reborn or resurrected, it’s a sign of the triumph of good over evil and capturing your own sins and follies. Thus to celebrate the joyous day, elaborate feast and desserts are planned. So, here are five recipes with which you can celebrate this Easter with your friends and family.

Easter twice baked golden potatoes

By Chef Vivek Kumar, Oxford Golf Resort Pune

Ingredients:

2 – Large russet potatoes

250g – Cheddar cheese (grated)

170g – Sour cream

1/4 tsp – Garlic Powder

1/4 tsp – Onion Powder

1/4 tsp – Black Pepper Powder

1/4 tsp – Paprika

Salt to taste

Method:

* Preheat oven to 450 °F (232 °C).

* Bake the potatoes as you normally would for about 1 hour.

* Carefully cut open the potatoes with a lengthwise slit across the top and scoop out the meat of the potatoes into a bowl. Reserve the skins.

* Now, mix the potato meat that you have scooped our with the cheese, sour cream, garlic and onion powders along with salt and pepper to taste. Mix well until the mixture is creamy and the cheese begins to melt.

* Carefully put half the mixture back into each of the potato skins, and sprinkle the top with some paprika.

* Put the potatoes under the broiler for a minute or two until the tops get lightly browned. Serve immediately.

Steam fish with garlic poached exotic vegetable and citron

By Kasiviswanathan, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Atria

Ingredients:

180g – Fish (Basa)

50g – Broccoli

30g – Haricot beans (cut in baton shape)

30g – Zucchini (cut in baton shape)

3 clove – Garlic

1 sprig – Thyme

1/4 tsp – Black Pepper Powder

Salt to taste

2 tsp – Olive oil

1/6 – Clementine (grilled for garnishing)

1/4 – Asparagus (grilled for garnishing)

Method:

* Marinate the fish with salt, crushed pepper and olive oil.

* Now in a steamer bring water to a boil over high heat. Make sure the water does not touch the bottom of the steamer tray.

* Place the plate holding the fish in the steamer and cover it for about 8 minutes.

* Check the fish with the tip of a knife. If it flakes easily then it’s done. Keep it aside.

* Now in another deep saucepan, add salt and steadily boil water and reduce the flame when it starts simmering.

* Add the chopped vegetables in the pan the poach the vegetables al-Dante.

* Strain the water and keep it aside.

* For plating, first place the cooked vegetables and create a bed. Top it up with steamed fish and garnish with grilled clementine and asparagus and serve hot.

Lamb chops with roasted beet coulis

By Chef Navtej Sawhney, Arthur’s Theme, Balewadi

Ingredients:

800g – Rack of Lamb

300g – Smash potatoes

70g – Garlic paste

1 – Lemon

4 spring – Rosemary

1 tsp – Black Pepper Powder

Sea Salt to taste

1/2 tsp – Lemon zest

2 – Beetroots

30g – Mint leaves

100g – Hung curd

50ml – Olive oil

Method:

For lamb rack:

* Make a mixture of olive oil, 50g garlic paste, sea salt, pepper, lime juice and lemon zest and rosemary.

* Smear the paste well all over the lamb rack, keep aside for 1 hour.

* Now grill and cook the lamb till done.

* Let the cooked meat rest for a few minutes and then slice into equal portions.

* Separately part boil the beetroots and then roast on direct flame.

* Wash and peel the skin and keep aside to cool.

* Chop the beetroot and make a coarse paste. Add the remaining garlic paste, finely chopped mint, salt, pepper and the yoghurt. Refrigerate until use.

* Now serve the lamb slices with smashed potatoes and the roasted beetroot coulis.

Baked coconut cake with cream cheese frosting

By Mohammad Shahid, Sous Chef, Double Tree by Hilton

Ingredients:

1kg – Flour

200g – Unsalted butter (softened)

150g – Granulated sugar

150g – Sweetened coconut milk

120ml – Low-fat buttermilk

10g – Baking powder

5g – Salt

5g – Baking soda

4 – Large eggs

1 tbsp – Vanilla extract

Cream Cheese Frosting

226g – Cream cheese (softened)

150g – Unsalted butter (softened)

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

7g – Salt

450g – Confectioners’ sugar

100g – Unsweetened coconut flakes

Method:

*First beat the butter and sugar together in machine bowl until sugar is dissolved

* Slowly add the eggs one by one in the mixture and add vanilla extract until mixture become smooth.

* Then in another bowl put cream of coconut and buttermilk together and mix well.

* Add the flour, baking powder, salt in this mixture and mix well without forming any lumps.

* Now combined all mixture together in one bowl and mix again.

* Put the mixture in a cooking pan and bake it, 160 °C temperature for about 35 to 40 minutes.

* Make the frosting cream with cream cheese, butter, sugar and salt. Make a smooth creamy mixture.

* Then apply the frosting cream in the layer and cover the whole cake.

* Finish with roasted coconut flakes.

[Tip: You can even top it up with some seasonal fruits, or chocolate flakes]

Red Wine Cake

By Chef Rana Dominic Gomes, Royal Orchid

Ingredients:

350g – Flour

225g – Unsalted butter (softened)

225g – Castor sugar

180g – Chocolate chips

120ml – Red wine

15g – Baking powder

4 – Eggs

1 tbsp – Vanilla extract

4 tbsp – Coco powder

Method:

* Preheat the oven to 160 °C (360 °F).

* In a large bowl mix butter, sugar and eggs until smooth and creamy

* Add the vanilla extract, chocolate chips and mix well.

* In another bowl, mix baking powder and flour without any lumps. Now add this to the other mixture.

* Add red wine and mix well, but not for too long.

* Add cocoa powder to taste.

* Grease an 9 inch cake pan and pour the mixture.

* Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

* Let cool and decorate as you like and slice it to serve.

