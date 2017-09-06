Documentary on Chef Vikas Khanna to be screened at Venice film fest

The film is the celebration of the journey of an ordinary man from an ordinary man born in a small town in Punjab to the United States. (Source: File Photo) The film is the celebration of the journey of an ordinary man from an ordinary man born in a small town in Punjab to the United States. (Source: File Photo)

Buried Seeds, a docu-drama on Michelin-starred celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna, has been selected for a special preview screening on Wednesday at the 74th Venice Film Festival. Thereafter, Khanna will host a special dinner showcasing 70 dishes from India to celebrate 70 years of the country’s Independence.

The film, by Russian director Andrei Severny, will be screened at Giornate degli Autori, at an independent event on the fringes of the Venice Film Festival, modelled on the prestigious Directors Fortnight of the Cannes Festival.

The aim of the event is to draw attention to high quality cinema, without any kind of restriction, with special care for innovation, research, originality and independence.

While the film is the celebration of the journey of an ordinary man from an ordinary man born in a small town in Punjab to the United States, the dinner is themed Celebrating India and Chef Khanna will showcase the country’s richness and eclectic beauty.

His food will be symbolic of India’s culinary journey from Lucknowi tundey kebab and Bhupali saffron sheermal of the North to Kerala duck roast and Puducherry crab cakes of the south, to Modak in the west, marking the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, a statement said.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App