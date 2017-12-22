Sadia Dehlvi, the curator of Delhi Tablespread, the week-long festival. Sadia Dehlvi, the curator of Delhi Tablespread, the week-long festival.

The season one of ‘Delhi Tablespread’, celebrating the city’s authentic cuisines at Saket’s Sheraton hotel, will conclude on Saturday, Dec 23. Author Sadia Dehlvi, who has curated the week-long festival, said the ‘Dehlnavi cuisine experience seeks to bring forward the rich food history of Dilli (old Delhi)’.

“Delhi is history. Delhi is monuments. Delhi is culture. Delhi is heritage. The Delhi Tablespread presents the culinary traditions of Shahjahanabad, Delhi’s legendary seventh city,” she said.

Dehlvi said she has been working with the ITC master chefs to create home cooked dishes that are a distillation of Delhi’s authentic cuisines. Popular dishes like Biryani, Shabdegh, Nihari, Kheer, Machli Salan, Kheer, Yakhni Pulao, Matar pulao, and lesser known delicacies such as smoked Kachri Qeema, Matar ki Phaliyan, Patod, Qeemay ki Goliyan are on offer. Dehlvi said she has brought these delicacies from the homes and bazaars of the walled city, where food historically consisted of Muslim, Kayashtha, Jain and Bania cuisines.

“The Delhi Tablespread celebrates the festive spirit with Delhi’s winter offerings and specialties,” said Dehlvi, the author of recently-published, Jasmine and Jinns: Memories and Recipes of My Delhi. “The royal kitchens of the Mughals had hundreds of cooks from Persia as well as from various parts of India. The use of local spices and the fusion of Indo-Persian styles of cooking created the world famous Delhi Tablespread.”

