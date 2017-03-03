Dead lizard found with french fries at McDonald’s will surely make you cringe

You have to be wary enough on your next visit to McDonald’s! (Source: Samahita Chakraborty/Facebook) You have to be wary enough on your next visit to McDonald’s! (Source: Samahita Chakraborty/Facebook)

How will you react if your lunch or dinner plan goes obnoxiously wrong just because of the carelessness of restaurant staff? Will you just walk out of the eatery in a fit of anger, or you would go the extra mile and raise an alarm? Priyanka Moitra – a resident of Kolkata – reportedly had to go through a similar experience when she took her daughter out for a quick grab at a McDonald’s outlet in EM Bypass area of the city. According to a report in India Today website, Moitra and her family had ordered french fries among some other food items.

What followed left the family in shock and horror. And, rightly so! After all, who wouldn’t cringe upon seeing a reptile being served along with the ordered items? Moitra’s daughter was the first to spot a dead lizard on the plate.

India Today quoted Moitra as saying, “It was my four-year-old daughter’s birthday on Tuesday. We had gone to the McDonald’s outlet in Mani square, where we ordered burger and french fries. As we started eating, I noticed a dead lizard with the french fries, which got me vomiting. I immediately reported the matter to the outlet manager, who apologised and took away the order and offered to replace the same with fresh stuff.” The report said Moitra – who is expecting – got concerned about the health of her daughter and her unborn child, and started ‘feeling ill and dizzy’.

“Filing a police complaint was important. People should know about this incident as consuming such poisonous food can be fatal,” the report quoted Moitra.

In the report, a McDonald’s India (North and East divisions) spokesperson was quoted saying,”We have been in contact with the customer and are taking the situation seriously. As soon as we learnt about the complaint, we launched a thorough investigation to gather the facts of the matter. Probe into the matter is going on and we are fully cooperating with authorities involved.”

