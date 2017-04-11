Love sipping wine? Condoms are used to make it taste great here

Winemaker Orestes Estevez poses among dozens condom topped wine jugs at his house in Havana. (Source: AP) Winemaker Orestes Estevez poses among dozens condom topped wine jugs at his house in Havana. (Source: AP)

If you thought condoms are just used to have safe sex, think again. Bloggers are make-up artists have started using it as a make-up blender. Fashion experts said that the soft latex does not hurt the skin. Shocked? Well, if applying foundation using the contraceptive has freaked you out, could you imagine drinking wine produced using condoms? Yes, it exists.

And no, we are not talking about wine-flavoured condoms or ‘wine-condoms’ — which are used to preserve unfinished, open bottles of wine. Real homemade wine is being produced using condoms. As gross as it may sound, Cubans relish fruity wines made with the help of the rubbery wellness product.

The condoms slowly inflate as the fruity mix ferments and produces gases. (Source: AP) The condoms slowly inflate as the fruity mix ferments and produces gases. (Source: AP)

A family in Cuba has been capping their wine jugs with condoms to produce the country’s finest homemade-wines. Winemaker Orestes Estevez has been running the unusual business at his home for more than 15 years. His father started the winery in the backyard and ran it for many years, before he took over the trade — only it was illegal then.

In the year 2000, after a career in the military and security services, he legalised his business and named it the “El Canal”. Estevez and his family fill the glass jugs with grapes, ginger and hibiscus, then slip a condom over each glass neck to start the process of fermentation. The condoms slowly inflate as the fruity mix ferments and produces gases. When the contraceptive is fully inflated, they know that the fermentation is done and the wine is ready to serve.

Esteve, prepares a jug of wine at his house. (Source: AP) Esteve, prepares a jug of wine at his house. (Source: AP)

They annually produce thousands of gallons of wine, mostly made with Cuban grapes and raisins. But, a number of flavoured varieties of tropical fruits and vegetables like guava, bananas, watercress and beets are also used. In the El Cerro neighbourhood of Havana, there are many who sip it in glasses. Nevertheless, those bottles sealed with condoms seem to be the main attraction!

It usually takes around 45 days to complete the process. “Putting a condom on a bottle is just like with a man,” Estevez said to Associated Press. “It stands up, the wine is ready, and then the process is completed,” he added. After 17 years, the business is not only thriving but his tiny winery is extremely popular among locals and tourists.

The winery started by his father, tends to fill 300 jugs containing five gallons of wine apiece. (Source: AP) The winery started by his father, tends to fill 300 jugs containing five gallons of wine apiece. (Source: AP)

“I started making wine like everyone else. I used to fill jars with wine and cover them with cloth but that did not work so well. Later on, I learned about the condom method at the wine organisation of Havana. It has really proven to be the best option,” Estevez told Xinhua.

The winery, which sells nearly 50 bottles per day at 10 Cuban pesos, is pretty affordable to people living there with an average income of about $25 (Rs. 1606.75) a month.

‘Jugaad‘ is something all Indians vouch for and there is hardly anything in the country free from its claws. Interestingly, with this discovery, it seems India has found a partner in Cuba. Because of the US embargo and it’s weak economy, zillions of products are nearly impossible to find on the island. And as it is said, necessity is the mother of all inventions, and has forced Cubans to make do with what they have. In such a scenario, what’s better than jugaad?

But, condoms are not only used in wineries. You’ll be surprised to know that the Latin American country also uses condoms for fishing. Fishermen use the floats to carry the bait far out to sea and increase its resistance by tugging it against fish. Astonishing, isn’t it?

Condoms seem to be the best tool for creativity and innovation!

