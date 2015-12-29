FoodSwitch

From the land Down Under, FoodSwitch debuted in India last week in Delhi and Hyderabad. Catering to grocery shoppers, the app is the brainchild of Bruce Neal in association with The George Institute for Global Health. It provides healthier alternatives to food choices, as well as nutritive information on products.

Utilising the barcode scanner, users simply need to capture the code of a particular item and FoodSwitch will provide them with all the relevant information, using traffic-light coding (of red, green and amber signals) for different nutrients from fats to fibres. “When we first launched the app two years ago in Australia, we had a bank of a few thousand products, after physically visiting supermarkets. Today, we have an Australian database with half a million grocery items, with the majority of the information collated by our users,” says Neal, adding that this format is used across the UK, South Africa, China and New Zealand, and will continue in Asia. The app has started with a base of 10,000 products from different stores in Delhi and Hyderabad.

Food Talk Plus

Food Talk India, the much vaunted online food community established by Shuchir Suri and Anjali Batra, looks to take on restaurant aggregator Zomato with its Food Talk Plus initiative. A dish-discovery app, it focuses on specific dishes in a particular geography rather than the restaurants there. “So, if you go to a restaurant and enjoy a particular dish, you’re encouraged to upload a picture of it and where you had it. The app is GPS-based so that whatever location you’re in and you’re craving a specific food, you just need to open the app and key in what you’re hungry for; based on our user’s ratings the app will suggest the best places to get your particular craving satisfied,” says Suri. Apart from providing you a dish-discovery, the app will soon post events (usually curated by Food Talk India), secret suppers and special discounts at various pubs and grubs.

BetterButter

With a mission of becoming “the Google for food recipes in India”, BetterButter wants recipes from you. Founded in August by former marketing and finance professionals, and full-time foodies, Niaz Laiq and Sukhmani Bedi, the app is a natural progression of their website, BetterButter.in, which is a repository of recipes. “We got the idea when we were searching online for recipes of a dish, say butter chicken, and found a huge variety of sites with different recipes by different chefs, using different measurements. There was no central place from where you could choose the recipe which best suited you,” says Laiq. This realisation led to the development of BetterButter, which currently acts as an aggregator for 5,000 recipes by over 700 contributors, ranging from celebrity chefs to restaurants to home cooks and food enthusiasts. “We welcome all takes on different dishes, from generic Indian to regional specialities,” says Bedi. The app

includes features like suggesting dishes based on the ingredients in your kitchen as well as predicts recipes based on your previous searches.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App