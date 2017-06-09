Crisp Tofu Buns recipe: This summer try out this exciting Burmese dish in your kitchen

The Crisp Tofu Buns recipe will melt in your mouth. (Source: Burma Burma) The Crisp Tofu Buns recipe will melt in your mouth. (Source: Burma Burma)

Burmese food, which is still contending for a permanent spot on the Indian food map is a beautiful medley of cultural mix. Influenced by rich flavours from countries such as India, China, and Thailand, the south-east Asian cuisine has its own unique qualities – it is richer than authentic Chinese food but less spicy than Indian and Thai cuisine.

If you love experimenting with new cuisines in your kitchen then this is the right place to be. This delicious recipe by chef Ansab Khan from Burma Burma, Gurgaon will leave you craving for more.

Ingredients

For buns:

500g – Self rising flour

20g – Fresh yeast

250ml – Milk

1 tsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Salt

2 tbsp – Oil

½ tsp – Baking powder

For tofu patty:

200g – Tofu

½ – Onion chopped

2 – Green chilly chopped

1 tbsp – Brown onion

1 tbsp – Spring onion green

Salt to taste

½ tbsp – Black bean paste

1 tbsp – Sunflower seeds

1 cup – Refined flour

Panko crumbs (as required)

Oil for frying

Lettuce (as required)

Coconut mayo or regular mayo

Method

* Dissolve the yeast in milk along with the sugar. Prepare a medium soft dough using all the ingredient mentioned for the bun. Cover the dough with a wet cloth and leave it to rise until it doubles in volume.

* Tip the dough out onto a clean work surface and punch it down. Flatten the dough with your hands, portion out the dough in 30g and make round-shaped buns by rolling it between your palms.

* Place on a perforated tray and allow to rise again for around 30 mins or till its light.

* Place in a steamer and steam for 10 mins till it’s puffed up.

* Mash the tofu and add in all the ingredients, then add in 2 tbsp of refined flour and make round patties.

* Make a medium-thick batter of refined flour with water and salt, dip the tofu patty in it and then coat it with panko crumbs.

* Refrigerate it for 2 hours, and then fry them as required.

* For assembling, steam the buns and cut it in half. Place lettuce at the bottom followed by the patty, sliced onion and cherry tomato. Top it with coconut mayo.

