Stalking The Bean

Coffee Home

A food inlet set up by the Delhi Tourism Board in Connaught Place, Cafe Home is an example of getting the basics right. With a quaint and breezy outdoor dining space, complete with a towering banyan tree, as well as a large cafeteria-like indoor setting, this bustling eatery is never empty. The highlight here is the authentic filter coffee – simple, straightforward and freshly brewed. A large bowl of crystal sugar is placed on the self-service counter, allowing the patrons to adjust sweetness to taste. The aromatic brew can be paired with a smattering of south Indian dishes, including masala dosa and sambar vada.

Coffee for two: Rs 80

Blue Tokai

In a bid to create a fashion for Indian single-estate coffee, Matt Chitharanjan and Namrata Asthana started Blue Tokai, which sources beans from small-scale growers across South India. They first set up shop as a delivery service, then a roasterie and now function as a cafe in Delhi’s Saidulajab and Hauz Khas Market and also Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Lane and Bandra. While sweets and savouries can be paired with quirky brews such as Coffee Tonic — a blend of tonic and espresso, Coffee Infusion — a double shot of coffee with lemon, ginger, cucumber and mint, and Nitro Coffee, the cafe also retails freshly ground coffee along with brewing equipment.

Coffee for two: Rs 400

Cafe Tesu

Tucked away in Essex Farms, Cafe Tesu has partnered with Goan coffee brand Devi to offer over 24 intriguing brews. From straightforward shots of espresso to the more esoteric cascara tea drinks (coffee cherries brewed in hot or cold water), the roomy, cream-coloured cafe with dabs of turquoise offers an unusual selection. Of particular note is the acidic, aromatic, well-rounded Whisky Barrel Coffee, served as a pour-over, and the floral, herbal tea-like Hot Cascara Brew.

Coffee for two: Rs 800

Carnatic Cafe

A tumbler frothing at the mouth is visited regularly by many at Carnatic Cafe, which functions out of Greater Kailash II and New Friends Colony. As for the eats, there is plenty to choose from — from a plain ghee roast dosa to neer dosa, mandakki to raagi masala dosa. The filter coffee here conceals the bitterness without being overtly sweet and can be paired with tiffin items such as idli, vada and paddu — fried ping-pong sized balls of dosa batter.

Coffee for two: Rs 200

Bikaner Cafe

The erstwhile abode of the Maharaja of Bikaner has been in the thrall of cultural afficionados since it regained its lost glory. Five months ago, a part of the iconic building was converted into a cafe. Along with the regular cuppa of latte, americano, espresso and cappucino, it also offers monsoon malabar, arabica and medium Italian roasts. A small bakery section displays freshly baked breads along with sweets and savouries that can be coupled with one’s pick of their assorted coffee and tea selection.

Coffee for Two: Rs 350

