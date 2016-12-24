Christmas recipe: How to make Prune and Nut Stuffed Roast Chicken

Who doesn’t love roast chicken?! Who doesn’t love roast chicken?!

Nothing says Christmas like a magnificent roast chicken! Chef Rahul Bhukesh from Godrej Tyson Food shares his delectable Prune and Nut Stuffed Roast Chicken with us. You will love the crisp, buttery skin roasted to perfection, and the medley of sweet and savoury stuffing with the flavoursome gravy.

Ingredients

1.5kg – Whole chicken with skin

5 – Bacon rashers (optional)

25g – Table butter

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

For Prune and nut stuffings

25g – Table butter

50g – Chopped stoned prunes

50g – Chopped walnuts

50g – Fresh breadcrumbs

1 – Beaten Egg

15g – Fresh chopped parsley

15g – Fresh chopped garlic chives

30ml – Port Wine/ Red Wine

For the Gravy

20g – Butter

20g – Plain refined flour

300ml – Chicken stock

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method

* Pre-heat the convection oven at 190 degree celsius.

* Mix all the stuffing ingredients together in a bowl. Stuff the neck end of the chicken quite loosely, allowing space for breadcrumbs to swell during cooking.

* Tuck the neck skin under the bird to secure the stuffing and hold in place with the wing tips, you may also use a string.

* Place it in a roasting tray and cover the chicken with bacon (optional).

* Spread a little butter, cover loosely with foil and roast for about 90 mins.

* Baste with the juice in the roasting tray around 3-4 times during cooking.

* Remove the trussing string and transfer to a serving tray.

* For the gravy, use the juice extract in the tray and mix with the flour and butter in a pan.

* Add chicken stock, and seasoning and bring it to a boil. Strain and serve with the roast chicken.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd