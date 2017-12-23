7 Christmas alcohol cake recipes to try this holiday season

Make this Christmas season merrier with these delicious alcohol cake recipes. Make this Christmas season merrier with these delicious alcohol cake recipes.

From the Vatican to Bethlehem, people around the world are gearing up for Christmas, to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This occasion, in other words, an annual celebration known to usher in happy times and spread cheer brings families together.

While there are various traditions involved, baking a cake induced with alcohol, is really common and is something religiously followed. In the spirit of the season and to enhance the joyful energy of the holiday, we bring you seven delicious alcohol cake recipes that will not only leave you content, but will surely impress your guests as well. Give them a try and have a merry Christmas.

Golden Rum Cake b y Chef Banni Singh from Bombay Bar

(Source: Thinkstock Images) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Ingredients

1 cup — Chopped walnuts

520g — Packaged yellow cake mix

100 — Packaged instant vanilla pudding mix

4 — Eggs

1/2 cup — Water

1/2 cup — Vegetable oil

1/2 cup — Dark rum

1/2 cup — Butter

1/4 cup — Water

1 cup — White sugar

Ready In 1 h 30 m

Method

* Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

* Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

* Sprinkle chopped nuts evenly over the bottom of the pan.

* In a large bowl, combine cake mix and pudding mix. Mix in the eggs, 1/2 cup water, oil and 1/2 cup rum. Blend well.

* Pour batter over chopped nuts in the pan.Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

* Let sit for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto serving plate. Brush glaze over top and sides.

* Allow cake to absorb glaze and repeat until all glaze is used.

To make the glaze:

* In a saucepan, combine butter, 1/4 cup water and 1 cup sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat and continue to boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup rum.

Christmas Chocolate Cake by Chef Surinder Barwal from Smoke on Water

Try this recipe by By Chef Surinder Barwal from Smoke on Water. Try this recipe by By Chef Surinder Barwal from Smoke on Water.

Ingredients

For sponge:

Eggs — 6

150g — Refined Flour

150g — Breakfast Sugar

1 tsp — Vanilla Essence.

For Syrup

75ml — Water

30ml — Kahlua Rum

30ml — Old Monk Rum

30g — Sugar

For Topping

350g —Rich Whipped Cream

Red food colour

Green food colour

50g — Choco Chips

25g — Almond Flakes

250g — Choco Ganache

30g — Raisins

Method

* In the blender mix the eggs and breakfast sugar till it is into foamy consistency.

* Add vanilla essence and fold flour into it.

* Spread it a greased round mould and bake it for 30 minutes at 160 Degree centigrade.

* Cool it and cut it into 3 layers.

* Make syrup of sugar, water, Kalhua Rum and old monk rum. And slowly sprinkle over three layers one

by one to make it smooth and add flavor.

* Spread whipped cream over the slices of the cake.

* Sprinkle almond flakes raisins and Choco chips over the spread cream.

* Place the cake slice over each other and with the help of palate knife finish the cake nicely.

* Mix the colours in cream and decorate with the help of piping bag.

* Finally sprinkle over the cake remaining Choco Chips, Raisins and Almond flakes. Set it in the fridge

to cool it and served as required.

ALMOND TIPSY CAKE by Sanjay Kumar Kasley Demi Chef De Partie from The Ashok

Try out this delicious cake recipe by By Sanjay Kumar Kasley Demi Chef De Partie from The Ashok. Try out this delicious cake recipe by By Sanjay Kumar Kasley Demi Chef De Partie from The Ashok.

Ingredients

200 ml — Beer

100g — Refined Flour

70g — Almond Flour

60g — Cocoa Powder

115g — Butter

200g — Brown Sugar

2 — Eggs

¼ tsp — Baking Powder

For Icing:

60g — Icing Sugar

75g — Cocoa Powder

150g — Butter

2 tbsp — Kahlua Liqueur

200g — Dark Chocolate

100g — Cream

10g — Almonds

Method

For Sponge:

*Preheat the oven at 180 o C.

*With the paddle attachment of an electric mixer, beat the butter or shortening at medium speed until it is smooth and creamy.

*Add the sugar and beat at medium speed for eight to ten minutes or until it is light and fluffy.

*Add the eggs one at a time, creaming after each.

*Combine the refined flour, baking powder, almond flour and cocoa powder together.

*Add about one-fourth of the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Mix until just combined. Do not over-stir or you may reduce the entrained air in the creamed mixture.

*Add about one-third of the beer and stir them in.

*Repeat with the dry ingredients and the wet ingredients until all the ingredients are added. You should end by adding the dry ingredients.

*Place in baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Allow to stand for 5 minutes before turning on to a wire rack to cool.

For Butter Cream

*In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until it is smooth, about 1 minute.

*Add the confectioners’ sugar and cocoa powder to the bowl and beat until combined. Increase the speed to high and beat the frosting for an additional 2 minutes.

For Chocolate Truffle Icing:

* Heat the fresh cream in a broad non-stick pan on a medium flame for 1 minute, while stirring continuously.

* Switch off the flame, add the chocolate and Kahlua Liqueur mix well till the mixture is smooth and no lumps remain. Keep aside to cool for 2 minutes.

* Slice the chocolate sponge cake horizontally into 2 equal layers.

* Place the bottom layer of the cake on a turntable or a serving plate and sprinkle half the soaking syrup evenly over it.

* Spread half of the chocolate butter cream evenly over it and sandwich it with the top layer of the sponge cake.

* Sprinkle the remaining half of the chocolate butter cream soaking syrup over it.

* Spread the remaining of the evenly over it and along the sides of the cake.

* Keep the cake in refrigerator for 10 minutes till the butter cream is set.

* Take out the cake, pour and spread the chocolate truffle icing evenly over it and along the sides of the cake.

* Garnish with chocolate garnishes and refrigerate for 1 hour or till set.

* Cut the cake into 6 equal wedges and serve chilled.

Christmas Rum Cake by Chef/Co-owner Simran Kochar Dhingra from Twist

Impress your guests with this mouth-watering recipes by Simran Kochar Dhingra from Twist. Impress your guests with this mouth-watering recipes by Simran Kochar Dhingra from Twist.

Ingredients

To Soak

½ cup — Rum

1 cup — Dry fruits and nuts (combination of raisin, dark raisin, seedless dates, almonds, cashewnuts and walnut)

1 tbsp — Orange zest

For Cake Batter

1 cup — Maida (all purpose flour)

2 — Large eggs, at room temp

½ cup — Brown sugar

1 tsp — Honey

1 tsp — Baking powder

½ tsp — Salt

½ tsp — Cinnamon powder

¼ cup — Olive oil / vegetable oil / canola oil (or) 6 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temp

½ tsp — Nutmeg powder

Method

For Soaking

*Finely chop all the dry fruits and nuts and mix with orange zest. Take a jar or wide glass bowl. Combine rum & fruits and nuts mixture.

*Cover it well to use it next day.

*Beat brown sugar and honey using hand whisk or electric beater till smooth. Add one egg at a time and beat it again. Now, Add vegetable / olive oil and beat it.

* Sieve maida, salt, baking powder, nutmeg powder and cinnamon powder. Add flour mixture to wet mixture slowly and combine well.

* Finally add soaked fruits and nuts.

*Preheat oven to 180 degree C for 10 mins. Pour the batter into the greased cake tin and bake for 30-40 mins. Take out the cake from oven, let it cool and ready to serve.

Christmas Plum Cake by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava from Molecule Air Bar



(Source: Pixabay.com) (Source: Pixabay.com)

Preparation time: 45 mins

Total time: 5days

Ingredients

675g — Butter

675g — Breakfast sugar 675

20 — Eggs

675g — Refined flour

500g — Almond

500g — Cashew nut

250g — Orange peel

1000g — Raisins

250g — Black currants

250g — Dry figs

250g — Tutti frutti

1/2 bottle — Dark rum

1/2 bottle — Brandy

25g — Baking powder

25ml — Vanilla essence

25g — Cinnamon powder

25g — Clove powder

15g — Nutmeg powder

Method

* Soak the fruits in the alcohol for at least 4 days.

* Cream the butter and sugar until fluffy

* Add eggs little by little. add the essence

* Fold in the flour , fruits and spices

* Pour in the moulds and bake at 150 degree for approx 1 hrs.

Carrot Cake by Chef Harangad Singh from Prankster

This Christmas season invite some guest over and treat them with this yummy carrot cake recipe by Chef Harangad Singh from Prankster. This Christmas season invite some guest over and treat them with this yummy carrot cake recipe by Chef Harangad Singh from Prankster.

Ingredient

130g — Oil

1 1/2 ounces — Bailey’s Irish cream

120 g — Flour

4g — Soda

170g — Sugar

85g — Eggs

1g — Salt

4g — Cinnamon powder

158 g — Carrots

40g — Pecan nuts

30 ml — Apple ginger tea

A pinch — Baking Soda

Method

* Preheat oven to 350°. Grease the Pan from all 4 sides

* Flour inside of pan, tapping out excess. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups flour, the

baking powder, cinnamom powder, apple ginger tea, baking soda, and salt.

* In a large bowl, whisk sugar, the oil, carrots, pecan nuts, eggs, and fresh ginger until combined.

* Add flour mixture and whisk just until smooth. Stir in carrots and scrape batter into pan.

* Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Let cake cool in pan on a rack 10 minutes

* In a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, lime zest, and 1 tbsp. lime juice until smooth. Add more lime juice (about 1 tsp.) for a thick, flowing texture. Drizzle over cake.

* Let the Cake cool down, serve and Enjoy with your Tea / coffee

Christmas Cake by Head Pastry Chef Rishab Anand from The Leela Palace

Delight your loved ones this Christmas by making this cake by Rishab Anand from The Leela Palace. Delight your loved ones this Christmas by making this cake by Rishab Anand from The Leela Palace.

Ingredient

240g — Flour

50g — Milk powder

250g — Sugar

250g — Unsalted butter

5 — Eggs

1.5 tsp — Baking powder

½ tsp — Baking soda

500 — Soaked Fruits with Dark Rum and Brandy

50 ml — Oil.

1tsp — Spice mix

1tsp — Vanilla essence.

50ml — Golden syrup

Spiced Syrup for soaking

100ml — Water

50gms — Sugar

10gms — Honey

50gms — Rum

1/2 — Vanilla pod

2 — Star anise

1 — Cinnamon

Method

* Mix cream butter and castor sugar till fluffy. Add eggs one by one and then mix all dry ingredients together.

* Fold dry ingredients using cut and fold method and towards the end add golden syrup and oil to it.

* Grease baking mould with butter and line it with baking paper.

* Put the mix into it and bake it at 180 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

* Make thin syrup for soaking by adding all the ingredients enlisted above and bring it to a followed by simmer for 15 minutes. When this syrup cools, add rum/brandy to it.

* Take the cake out from the oven and soak it with spiced syrup using brush(3-4 times)

Tip:

Don’t over mix the cake mixture. Fold it gently to get lighter texture

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd