Christmas 2017: Traditional Christmas treats across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai restaurants

‘Tis the season to be jolly but what is Christmas without a happy family get-together over a lavish spread of delicious dishes. Mouth-watering roasted chicken and turkey, plum cakes and delicious cookies are some of the dishes that people far from and close to home dig in during Christmas and New Year celebrations. But in case, this time, you want to ditch the apron and just spend time with your loved ones huddling over a table full of delightful dishes, head to one of these restaurants near you for dinner and/or brunch.

DELHI

Kopper Kadai is just the place you need to visit this Christmas if you want soulful music and great ambiance to go along with the food that is being served.

Where: Kopper Kadai, J2/6B, 1st & 2nd Floor, B.K. Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

When: 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Rs 700 for vegetarians (all inclusive) and Rs 800 for non-vegetarians (all inclusive)

Phone: 9654593593

Spread laughter, love and Christmas cheer at Café Tesu while digging into their specially curated menu comprises of Quinoa Spring Salad, Goat Cheese & Slow Poached Pear Salad and a wide range of assorted dim-sums and sushi.

Where: Café Tesu, Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi – 110016

When: December 24-25

Cost: Rs 1,795 plus taxes

Phone: 9873704704, 011-41681818

Feeling like savouring some Chinese this Christmas? Head to Royal China and select from their lavish spread of special cocktails to apple/banana in toffee syrup, deep fried crispy buns with cream custard filling and over 20 dishes including dim sums, seafood, selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian hot dishes and desserts.

Where: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019

When: 12:30pm-3:45pm on December 24 and 7:30pm – 11:45 pm on December 25

Cost: Rs 2,000 per person with soft beverages, Rs 2,500 with unlimited wine and beer

Phone: 011-26291631

Head to Warehouse Cafe for a fun themed-Christmas party. In addition to the red decor at the ‘Red Christmas’ theme party, the special menu promises to be the cherry on the top.

Where: Warehouse Cafe, D -19/20, 1st Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: 9pm onwards, December 23-25

Cost: Not available

Phone: 011-33106299

MUMBAI

Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden is the place to be if all you want is some quiet family time with your special ones over some delicious dishes like Shrimp tossed in sriracha mayo and served on lettuce cups, Chicken pan fried gyoza, Crunchy lamb taco cups, Pad Thai noodles, Desi shepherd pie, Fish and chips with tartar sauce and Chicken tikka masala with mini lachha, among others.

Where: Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, Nnumber 201, 202, Khan House, Hill Road, Above McDonald’s, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

When: December 24, all day long

Cost: Rs 1,500 inclduing taxes

Phone: 022-26408666

Salt Water Café promises to make your Christmas a memorable one with the delectable dishes like Lamb Braised in Mulled Wine, Fried Chicken and Roast Sweet Potatoes, Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Hasselback Potatoes, Homemade Ginger Wine Sauce and Hazelnut Crusted Tenderloin, Yorkshire Pudding, Baked Butternut Squash that they have on offer.

Where: Salt Water Café, Bandra and Churchgate outlet

When: 9 am to 1 am, December 24-25

Cost: Rs 1,500 for two

Phone: 022-30038129

BKC Dive‘s special Christmas buffet includes delicious festive treats comprising of a palatable mix of Maharashtrian, Coastal (Koli) and Portuguese cuisine and unlimited sangria/wine/mocktails followed by a thumping DJ night.

Where: BKC Dive, Ground floor, Pinnacle Corporate Park, Next to Trade Centre, Opposite MTNL Office, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

When: 11:30am to 4:00pm, December 24 and 25

Cost: 650 and Rs 300 for kids

Phone: 8655077330

BENGALURU AND CHENNAI

Head to JW Marriott in Bengaluru to dig into dishes like juicy Roast Turkey with allspice gravy, chestnut soup with bacon crumbles and potato parsnip with porcini gratin at the Christmas Eve Dinner. And if its a brunch that you are planning to celebrate the festival with, then the dishes there include traditional Bourbon glazed ribs, rolled stuffed loin of pork in rubies gravy and many more ‘Christmassy’ delights.

Where: JW Kitchen, Lobby Level, ALBA, Lobby Level, JW Marriott, Bengaluru

When: December 24-25

Cost: Rs 2,050 plus taxes ( Christmas Eve Dinner at JW Kitchen), Rs 2,500 plus taxes (Christmas Eve Dinner at ALBA), Rs 2,450 plus taxes (Alcoholic Christmas brunch at JW Kitchen), Rs 3,400 plus taxes (Non-alcoholic Christmas brunch at JW Kitchen)

Phone: 8884494037

Go Mexican this Christmas by ringing in the celebrations at Sanchez Restaurante and Cantina. From Mexican Chile Rubbed Roast Chicken, the traditional pork Pozole to anilla ice with cinnamon dusted chocolate star — you name it, then have it.

Where: Sanchez, UB City, Bengaluru

When: 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Rs 295 onwards

Want to celebrate Christmas in style? Head to The Hilton in Chennai to indulge in a delicious spread at Christmas’ eve dinner and Christmas brunch.

Where: The Hilton, Chennai

When: 6:30pm to 12:00am on December 24, 12:30pm to 4:00pm on December 25

Cost: Rs 2,499 onwards for dinner, Rs 2,999 onwards for brunch

Phone: 044-22255555

