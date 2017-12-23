Christmas 2017: 5 easy eggnog recipes you can prepare at home

Prepared traditionally during Christmas, eggnog is a rich, sweetened, dairy-based beverage made with milk, sugar, cream, whipped egg whites and egg yolks. Prepared traditionally during Christmas, eggnog is a rich, sweetened, dairy-based beverage made with milk, sugar, cream, whipped egg whites and egg yolks.

It is the month of Christmas and the air is thick with the aroma of cakes. It is also the time to prepare some delicious beverages at home and what better than eggnog to celebrate. Prepared traditionally during Christmas, eggnog is a rich, sweetened, dairy-based beverage made with milk, sugar, cream, whipped egg whites and egg yolks. Sometimes alcohol too is added to it. In Canada and US, people consume eggnog all throughout the holiday season starting from Thanksgiving. Although it is traditionally served chilled, you can also serve it warm.

If you are in the mood to prepare some eggnog at home, then we have your back. Here are some easy eggnog recipes you can easily whip up.

Traditional eggnog by Chef Mandar Madav, executive chef, Conrad Pune

Ingredients.

150ml – Milk

1 – Egg white and yolk

10g – Heavy cream

Nutmeg shavings to taste

1 stick – Cinnamon

Sugar to taste

1/2 tsp – Vanilla extract

15ml – Cognac

15ml -Dark rum/Bourbon

Method

* Combine milk, nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla and cook on low heat. Stir the mixture occasionally.

* Combine egg yolk with sugar and whisk it till the texture is creamy. Add egg white to this and whisk it.

*Let the mixture in the pan cool down. Later add some egg mixture to it and ensure that it does not curdle.

* Mix cream, cognac and whisky and pour in a glass. Sprinkle grated nutmeg on it and serve.

Royal Eggnog by Chef Akshay Nayyar, Kopper Kadai, Delhi

Ingredients

6 – Eggs

1 cup – Granulated sugar

2 cups – Whole milk

1 cup – Heavy cream

1/2 cup – Whiskey

2 tsp – Cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp – Saffron strands

Method

* Separate the eggs and rest the egg whites for at least 30 minutes.

* Whisk the egg yolks with sugar by a hand whisk or a mixer until it becomes smooth, creamy and lightened to a lemon-yellow colour.

* Add milk, cream, saffron strands, half the cinnamon powder and some whisky. Cover and refrigerate this for 60 minutes.

* Whisk the egg whites to form stiff peaks.

* Fold in the egg whites with the eggnog mixture.

* Transfer to a cup or a dessert bowl and garnish with cinnamon powder. Serve.

Eggnog with a twist by Saints and Sinners

Ingredients

6 – Large eggs

1 cup – Granulated sugar

2 cups – Whole milk

1 cup – Heavy cream

1/2 to 1 and 1/2 cups – Bourbon, rum, cognac, or a mix (optional)

Freshly grated nutmeg, for serving.

Method

* Separate the eggs, placing the yolks in a medium bowl and the whites in a large bowl. Cover the whites and refrigerate until needed.

* Add the sugar to the yolks and whisk by hand or with a mixer until the mixture is smooth, creamy, and lightened to a lemon-yellow color.

* Whisk in the milk, cream, and liquor (optional) until combined.

* Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. The more liquor you add, the longer it will last — non-alcoholic eggnog should be consumed within one day. Note: Eggnog with half to one cup of liquor will last for several days; and eggnog with one and a half cups of liquor will last for several weeks.

* Just before serving, whisk the reserved egg whites in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer at high speed until the whites form stiff peaks.

*Transfer the beaten egg whites to the bowl with the eggnog and gently fold or stir the whites into the base — this gives the eggnog a frothy, extra-creamy texture. Some of the egg whites will also float to the top, like cappuccino foam.

* Transfer the eggnog to a pitcher or punch bowl. Serve in individual glasses with a grating of nutmeg over the top.

Creamy Christmas Eggnog by Saints and Sinners

Ingredients

4 – Egg yolks

1/3 cup – Sugar, plus 1 tbsp

1 pint – Whole milk

1 cup – Heavy cream

3 ounces – Bourbon

1 tsp – Freshly grated nutmeg

4 egg whites

Method

* In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the egg yolks until they lighten in colour. Gradually add the one-third cup of sugar and continue to beat until it is completely dissolved.

* Add the milk, cream, bourbon and nutmeg and stir to combine.

* Place the egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat to soft peaks. With the mixer still running, gradually add the one tbsp of sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

* Whisk the egg whites into the mixture. Chill and serve.

Eggnog with bourbon

Ingredients

4 – Egg yolks

1/3 cup – Sugar, plus 1 tbsp

1 pint – Whole milk

1 cup – Heavy cream

60ml – Bourbon

1 tsp – Freshly grated nutmeg

4 – Egg whites

60ml – Tequila

Method

*In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the egg yolks until they lighten in colour.

*Gradually add the one-third cup of sugar and continue to beat until it is completely dissolved.

*Add the milk, cream, bourbon, tequila and nutmeg and stir to combine.

*Place the egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat to soft peaks. With the mixer still running, gradually add the one tbsp of sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

* Whisk the egg whites into the mixture.

*Chill and serve.

