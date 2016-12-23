Christmas 2016: Innovative cocktails with craft beer for your parties

Try these simple cocktails to make your Christmas parties for fun and zesty. (Source: Pixabay) Try these simple cocktails to make your Christmas parties for fun and zesty. (Source: Pixabay)

With Christmas and the New Year just around the corner we are all set for our December parties. Family gatherings or office party, the final few days of the last month of the year is filled with celebrations. And no party is complete without a sumptuous meal and amazing drinks. Be it Wine for Christmas or Tequila for year-end party, cocktails are the most fun part for both the occasions.

This Christmas season, wrap your hands around the new curvy bottles of Witlinger craft beer and wet your throats with a zesty flavor of the wheat ale brew.

Here are a few innovative beer cocktail recipes:

Christmas Witty

Watermelon syrup – 10ml

Strawberry fruit mix – 15ml

Lemon juice – Few dashes

Vodka – 30ml

Fill glass up with ice and shake well

Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

Christmas Cinderella

Rose syrup – 20ml

Lemon wedges – 4

Crush them for balancing the taste and then fill the glass with crushed ice and shake well

Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

‘X’mas Wheat

Elder flower syrup – 20ml

Lemon wedges – 4

Crush them for balancing the taste, fill the glass with crushed ice and shake well

Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

Forest Santa

Kiwi fruit mix – 15ml

Cucumber syrup – 10 ml

Gin – 30ml

Lemon juice – few dashes

Fill glass with ice and shake well. Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently

Yuzutik

Yuzu fruit mix – 15 ml

White peach blanche – 10ml

Tequila – 30ml

Lemon juices – few dashes

Fill glass with ice and shake well. Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently