Christmas 2016: Innovative cocktails with craft beer for your parties

With Christmas and the New Year just around the corner we are all set for our December parties. Family gatherings or office party, the final few days of the last month of the year is filled with celebrations. And no party is complete without a sumptuous meal and amazing drinks. Be it Wine for Christmas or Tequila for year-end party, cocktails are the most fun part for both the occasions.
This Christmas season, wrap your hands around the new curvy bottles of Witlinger craft beer and wet your throats with a zesty flavor of the wheat ale brew.
Here are a few innovative beer cocktail recipes:
Christmas Witty
Watermelon syrup – 10ml
Strawberry fruit mix – 15ml
Lemon juice – Few dashes
Vodka – 30ml
Fill glass up with ice and shake well
Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
Christmas Cinderella
Rose syrup – 20ml
Lemon wedges – 4
Crush them for balancing the taste and then fill the glass with crushed ice and shake well
Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
‘X’mas Wheat
Elder flower syrup – 20ml
Lemon wedges – 4
Crush them for balancing the taste, fill the glass with crushed ice and shake well
Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
Forest Santa
Kiwi fruit mix – 15ml
Cucumber syrup – 10 ml
Gin – 30ml
Lemon juice – few dashes
Fill glass with ice and shake well. Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently
Yuzutik
Yuzu fruit mix – 15 ml
White peach blanche – 10ml
Tequila – 30ml
Lemon juices – few dashes
Fill glass with ice and shake well. Top it up with Witlinger and stir gently