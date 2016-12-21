Christmas 2016: Indulge in traditional Christmas buffets, dinners across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai

This Christmas, head to one of these restaurants nearby to celebrate with your loved ones. This Christmas, head to one of these restaurants nearby to celebrate with your loved ones.

Preparations are on everywhere, with people already in a festive mood, gearing up to celebrate Christmas and New Year. And just like other festivals, special delicacies form a quintessential part of Christmas celebrations too. Mouth-watering rum plum cakes, roast turkey, melt-in-the mouth cookies, minced-pie pudding, etc., are just some of the traditional delicious dishes that people reminisce indulging in, during the Christmas of the bygone years.

While such family get-togethers and round-table feasts have become a rarity now, thanks to the fast-paced lives we are all living, it doesn’t mean that we have to give the Christmas feast a complete let-go.

Restaurants and cafés around us have come up with the most amazing Christmas Eve and Christmas brunch offers, that we will find difficult to resist. And with the festival falling on a weekend, you have just the perfect reason to head over to one of these restaurants nearby and indulge yourself into mouth-watering delicacies.

DELHI-NCR

Zodiac at Fortune Select Calibur is bringing in Christmas this year with the most delicious turkey buffet spread to tantalise your taste buds. While at it, it also offers a choice variety of wines for you to sip on as you let the festive mood sink in.

Where: Zodiac, Fortune Select Excalibur, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Sector 49

When: December 24 and 25; 12pm – 12am

Cost: Rs 1,999, plus taxes

Phone: 011-33105145

The Taj Mahal Hotel’s Machan has a specially curated menu with an array of sumptuous dishes to ring in the celebrations. While the traditional roast turkey is definitely on the menu, its classical accompaniments like cranberry jelly, sweet potato casserole, roasted apples with Brussels sprouts along with signature desserts like the Christmas special minced pie, plum pudding, ginger spiced pudding and textured yule logs, will also be the star attractions on the list. So, what are you waiting for?

Where: Machan, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, Number One, Mansingh Road

When: December 25; 12.30pm – 3.30pm

Cost: Rs 4,000, plus taxes

Phone: 011-66513114

The Downtown Kitchen and Bar at Courtyard by Marriott is just the place you should head to if all you want is to dig into the traditional Christmas spread, complete with your favourite glass of wine. Not just that, a special treat awaits for your tiny tots too at this Christmas brunch.

Where: Downtown Kitchen & Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, Plot no B, 27, Sector Road, Block B, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 27, Gurugram

When: December 25; 12.30pm – 4pm

Cost: Christmas Day Brunch at Rs 2,099++ with an early bird offer at Rs 1999+taxes, premium beverages: Rs 1,250+taxes, kids’ buffet brunch: Rs 950+ taxes

‘The Big Fat Brunch’ at Fio Cookhouse, in Epicuria Mall, is spreading the Christmas cheer with their bevvy of traditional festive dishes. And for the seafood lovers in the house, favourites like Symphony of Seafood with vodka tomato sauce, Melagne parmezian and toasted spinach koel egg Benedict will be available too! Book your seats now!

Where: Fio Cookhouse, Epicuria, Nehru Place, New Delhi

When: December 20 – January 2

Cost: Rs 2,399 onwards

Phone: 011-26281026 and 091-9971004536

The Claridges offers a lavish spread for people to choose from, for their Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas brunch. While the dinner includes mouthwatering dishes like traditional Roast Turkey Roulade with baby carrot, snow peas and brussels sprouts, sautéed potatoes served with cranberry jus, to name a few, the brunch promises to be an elaborate affair too with its honey glazed ham, slow-roast pork belly roll stuffed with apples, etc.

Where: Christmas Eve dinner at Sevilla, Brunch at the Claridges Garden, The Claridges, 12 APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi

When: December 24 and 25

Cost: Rs 7,495, plus taxes, per person (dinner), Rs 4,195, plus taxes, per person (brunch)

Phone: 011-39555000

The Fatty Bao brunch offers an interesting variety of dishes that include Crispy Calamari, Fried Fish and Cottage Cheese Baos, Skewers, Ramen and fresh platters of Sushi, this Christmas season.

Where: The Fatty Bao, Sangam Courtyard, Major Somnath Marg, Sector 9, RK Puram

When: Ongoing, applicable on December 25; 12 noon – 4pm

Cost: Brunch without alcohol at Rs 1,499, plus taxes, Brunch with alcohol at Rs 1,699, plus taxes, and the Kids Brunch (10 years and below) at Rs 599, plus taxes.

Phone: 011-26715270

MUMBAI

The Irish House‘s elaborate brunch is sure to set the Christmas mood, if it hasn’t already. Head to this restaurant to try out its wide variety of dishes after a long, tiring week. The wide brunch menu includes dishes like Honey Glazed Roasted Chicken and Turkey Ham from the carving station, Savoury thyme waffles, Classic Waffles and Fresh Crepes. In addition, they offer a wide spread of cheeses and salads, Pickled zucchini, Red Wine Braised Lamb, Prawn cocktail salad, etc., to name a few. Need more reasons to book your seats? We don’t think so!

Where: The Irish House outlets across Mumbai

When: December 24 and 25; 11am – 4pm

Cost: Unlimited food for Rs 1,095, plus taxes; unlimited alcohol for Rs 695, plus taxes; brunch for kids at Rs 495, plus taxes



The Good Wife in association with Chandon, India has come up with such Christmas La Carté menu dishes that will launch a party in your mouth! With dishes like Butternut Squash and Pecan tart, Brazilian Rib-Eye Steak, Pistachio Crusted Rack of Lamb Chops and traditional Xmas Pudding, etc., this is just what we want for Christmas!

Where: The Good Wife, The Capital, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra

When: December 25, 12.30pm onwards

Cost: According to menu specifications

Phone: 022-40039433

Mirabella Bar & Kitchen has decided to bring in Christmas in style, with its scrumptious spread for brunch. Some of the dishes include Seafood Platter, Crab cakes with Garlic Aioli, Potato Sliders, Fried Chicken with Waffles, Croquettes, Cheesy Arancini, Baked Cannaloni, Pork Vindaloo, Cafreal Chicken! You had at us crab cakes!

Where: Mirabella Bar and Kitchen, Remi Bizcourt, opposite Supreme Chambers, Veera Desai road, Mumbai

When: December 24 and 25; 11am – 1am

Cost: Rs 1,399 (only food) and Rs 1,850 (food + alcohol), per person

Phone: 09821772555

Hakkasan offers an intricately curated menu for brunch, that will certainly appeal to vegetarians and non-vegetarians, both. Vegetarian duck salad, Wild mushroom clay pot, Spicy edamame fried rice, Chinese chive dumpling with prawns, Hakka braised pork belly, Steamed Indian salmon in home-made chilli sauce are just some of the dishes that will await you at the restaurant this Christmas.

Where: Hakkasan, Krystal Building, 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: Brunch on December 25

Cost: Rs 3,000, plus taxes

Phone: 022-26444444

If Christmas for you has always meant sipping on delicious, lovingly brewed wine, then Renaissance is the place you should head to, this Christmas. Not only does it offer a wide variety of wines, the traditional dishes like Roast Turkey and Suckling Pig are also on the menu. What are you waiting for?!

Where: Renaissance, 2 and 3B, Near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai, Mumbai

When: Buffet on December 24, and brunch buffet on December 25

Cost: Rs 2,200, plus taxes per head; Rs 4,000 plus taxes for the alcohol brunch

Phone: 022-66927777

Four Points by Sheraton offers an elaborate spread at its Christmas Eve dinner and brunch for the traditional Christmas meal lovers amongst you. With tasty delicacies like Smoked Salmon Potato and Leeks Soup, Smoked Turkey Salad, etc., there isn’t much the restaurant has left out from their attractive menu.

Where: Four Points by Sheraton, Plot No. 39/1, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

When: 7.30 pm onwards, December 24 (Christmas Eve buffet), and 12.30pm – 4pm, December 25 (Christmas brunch)

Cost: Rs 1,250, plus taxes (Christmas Eve Buffet and Christmas Brunch)

Contact: 022-61587777

KOLKATA

If you are in Kolkata this time of the year, head to JW Kitchen and Vintage Asia, JW Marriott to dig into your favourite Christmas delicacies.

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott, 4A, JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata

When: December 25; 12.30pm – 3pm (Christmas brunch)

Cost: Rs 1,599, plus taxes

Phone: 033-66330000

Where: Vintage Asia, JW Marriott, 4A, JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata

When: December 25; 12.30pm – 2.20pm (Christmas lunch)

Cost: Rs 1,899, plus taxes

Phone: 033-66330000

Monkey Bar promises to treat us to Shepherd’s Pie, Roast Chicken with rosemary potatoes and gravy, Lamb Hot Pot, Fish and Chips with handmade chips and mushy peas and Curried Vegetable Pot Pie, to name just a few of their dishes. If that’s not all, there’s a rich bevvy of desserts too. Their selection of drinks include flavoured gin and tonics like Cucumber and Mint, Elderflower and Bloody Mary, and they specially recommend their Hot Toddy with apple, cinnamon, spice and honey!

Where: Monkey Bar, 901A, 9th Floor, Fort Knox, 6, Camac St, Elgin, Kolkata

When: December 24 – 25; 12 noon – 1am

Cost: Rs 650 plus taxes (vegetarian), Rs 750, plus taxes (non-vegetarian)

If all you want is to dig into a mouthful of turkey dish and the accompanying delicious dishes, The Bridge at The Park is where you should book your seats at this Christmas.

Where: The Bridge, The Park Hotel, 17, Park Street, Kolkata

When: December 25

Cost: Rs 2,000 for two people (including alcohol)

Phone: 033-40049000

The Lalit’s Alfresco promises a lavish and scrumptious spread of turkey, Lamb Wellington, and in fact everything that means Christmas to you! If you want to get the Christmas buzz with unlimited mulled wine and the choicest beverages, then the place promises to not disappoint!

Where: Alfresco, The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata, 1,2,3, Old Court House Street, Dalhousie Square, Kolkata

When: December 25; 12.30pm – 4pm

Cost: Rs 3,500 for two, plus taxes

Phone: 091-9007021780

BENGALURU

Head to Sanchos in Bangalore to indulge in the choicest of Christmas dishes like Pulled Chicken Tamales, a traditional Mexican favourite made with masa and spread over spread over a corn husk and served with ranchero sauce, refried beans and Mexican rice, to name a few. Now that a party has started in your mouth already, what are you waiting for!

Where: Sanchos, Lavelle Road, 24, Vittal Mallya Rd, KG Halli, D’ Souza Layout, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru

When: December 24 – 25; 11.30am – 11:30pm

Cost: Rs 345 onwards

Phone: 080-41755266, 091-7022614087

PlanB has come up with a Christmas special menu with the most delicious traditional dishes that include Turkey Lasagna with fresh chilly herb pesto, BBQ Turkey burger served with herb potato wedges, Pan-Fried Pork chops with apple mash and wholegrain mustard sauce, etc.

Where: Plan B Castle Street, Plan B Richmond Street, Bengaluru

When: December 15, 2016 – January 5, 2017

Cost: Rs 225 onwards, plus taxes

Barbeque Nation is in a Bollywood festive mode this Christmas season, with its Christmas and year-end menu being called ‘Blockbuster Barbeques’. As the name suggests, the menu will have dishes like Paneer Singh Tomar, Bajirao Mastani ka khumb, Ek Tha Murga amongst others. Can’t wait?! Neither can we!

Where: Across Barbeque Nation outlets, Bengaluru

When: Till January 1, 2017, lunch and dinner hours

Cost: Rs 1,600 for two

Verve‘s Christmas special dishes include the humble and traditional Egg Nogs, Roast Turkey and Roast Baby Pigs that will be served with the choicest variety of alcoholic beverages.

Where: Verve, Royal Orchid Resort and Convention Center, Allalasandra, Bellary Road, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

When: December 25; 12 noon – 4.30pm

Cost: Rs 1,250 (plus Rs 500 for alcohol), plus taxes

Phone: 080-49653106

CHENNAI

If you want to go down on a Christmas nostalgia trip, treat yourself and your loved ones to the traditional dishes at Taj Coromandel, PREGO. Not to forget, they offer an amazing selection of desserts that include Yule Log, Christmas pudding/brandy sauce, pumpkin pie, etc.

Where: Taj Coromandel, PREGO, 37, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Tirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chennai

When: December 25, Christmas brunch

Cost: Rs 3,250, inclusive of taxes; Rs 3,750, inclusive of taxes (with alcohol)

Phone: 044-66002827

Vivanta By Taj – Fisherman’s Cove is your ideal stopover for a Christmas lunch that will include Catch of the day fish fillets with OLG, tiger prawn grilled with Bay view signature spice; Rock lobster Chuttadu accompanied with grilled vegetables and fennel potatoes; Chettinadu Velinaadu Kai Kari Bouchees. Treat the seafood lover in you, this Christmas!

Where: Vivanta By Taj – Fisherman’s Cove, Covelong Beach, Kancheepuram Dist., Chennai, Tamil Nadu 603112

When: Lunch on December 25, 2016

Cost: Rs 2,000 plus taxes (vegetarian), Rs 2,500 plus taxes (non-vegetarian)

Phone: 044-67413333

If the mention of Mini chicken empanadas, Beer-battered anchovies with dill mayo, Fried tortellini with tofu and spinach, Watermelon gazpacho, Oven-roasted pumpkin with olive tapenade, Traditional Greek salad, Ham-wrapped melon with honey yogurt dressing and Duck Mappas is making you wish it’s Christmas already, then you might as well head to Buzz, The Gateway Hotel in Chennai!

Where: Buzz, The Gateway Hotel, 309 Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), Sholinganallur, Chennai

When: Christmas Eve dinner on December 24, Christmas brunch on December 25

Cost: Rs 1,800, plus taxes (Christmas Eve dinner), Rs 2,500, plus taxes (Christmas brunch including alcohol)

Phone: 044-66802500

Indulge in Spectra‘s traditional Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas day brunch with your loved ones this weekend. What’s more, there’s an unlimited supply of alcoholic beverages to choose from!

Where: Spectra, The Leela Palace, Adyar Seaface, MRC Nagar, Chennai

When: Christmas Eve dinner on December 24, 7pm – 10.30pm; brunch on December 25, 12 noon – 3.30pm

Cost: Rs 3,500 (includes alcohol), Rs 2,750 (without alcohol), Rs 1,375 (for children), plus taxes

Phone: 044-33661234

