Christmas 2016: 5 eggnog recipes to get you in the holiday mood

Eggnog is synonymous with Christmas. This notorious drink which is a perfect blend of cream, spice and booze has an interesting past. It is believed that eggnogs have its roots in a medieval British drink known as posset, which is a milk beverage made with wine or beer, cream, sugar, and egg, combined together and thickened with anything from bread to oatmeal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there’s been a shortage of eggnog this season, but what most people are forgetting is that this seasonal concoction can be easily made at home. In the spirit of Christmas, we bring you four brilliant recipes for eggnogs and a superb eggnog pancake recipe for those of you who wants to go a step further. Cheers!

Eggnog with a twist by Chef Ashish Ugal, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

Ingredients

500ml soya milk or 700ml coconut milk

6 – Eggs

3 tsp – Demerara sugar

2 tsp – Fine sugar

120ml Cognac or 60ml Cognac and 30ml Cointreau

1 stick – Fresh vanilla pod

1 tsp – Orange and meyer lemon zest

1 tsp – Cocoa powder

1 – Truffle

Method

* In a mixing bowl, add the egg yolks and the demerara sugar. Use a hand blender or simply whisk the mixture into a silky, smooth consistency. Allow the mixture to rest for half an hour in ice water.

* Warm the cognac and cointreau with the orange and meyer lemon zest and then let it cool.

* Let the soya milk or coconut milk simmer with the vanilla pod and fine sugar for a while and then cool it down to 4 degrees celsius.

* Add the egg yolk and demerara sugar mixture to the chilled liquid.

* Using a whisk whip up the egg whites until they reach a stiff peak consistency.

* Now, fold in the whipped egg whites into the milk and yolk mixture.

* To this mixture add the earlier cooled cognac and cointreau concoction and fold.

* Pour it into serving glasses and top up with some freshly ground/grated truffle and cocoa powder.

Eggnog cocktail by Chef Ashish Deva, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa

Ingredients

1 – Egg white

1 – Egg yolk

100ml – Milk

7 tsp – Castor sugar

20ml – Thick cream

A pinch of nutmeg

30ml – Bourbon whiskey

Method

* Whisk the egg white and yolk together. Then add milk, castor sugar and the thick cream to it.

* Add a pinch of nutmeg to the bourbon whisky and shake well.

* Combine them all and serve in a coupe cocktail glass.

* You can garnish it with cinnamon stick and a nutmeg rim.

Eggnog recipe by Vivanta by Taj, Gurgaon

Ingredients

2 – Eggs, separated

75g – Castor sugar

60ml – Milk

30ml – Heavy cream

30ml – Dark rum

30ml – Bourbon whiskey

A pinch of grated nutmeg

Whipped cream to serve

Method

* In a large bowl, beat together the egg yolks and half the sugar until light.

* Stir in the milk, heavy cream, bourbon and rum.

* In another bowl, beat the egg whites with the remaining sugar until they reach a stiff peak consistency.

* Fold about a third of the egg whites into the yolk mixture.

* Serve in punch or tea cup topped with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.

Special eggnog by Chef Nishant Choubey, Dusit Devarana Hotel, New Delhi

Ingredients

90ml – Milk

60ml – Cognac

1 – Egg yolk

15ml – Light cream

Nutmeg to sprinkle

Cinnamon powder to taste

Cloves to taste

Vanilla extract to taste

20g – Sugar

Method

* Combine milk, cloves, 1/2 tps vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a saucepan, and simmer for 5 mins. Slowly bring milk mixture to a boil.

* In a large bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar. Whisk together until fluffy.

* Whisk hot milk mixture slowly into the eggs and pour it into a saucepan.

* Cook over medium heat, stirring continously for 3 mins, or until thick. Do not allow the mixture to boil.

* Strain to remove cloves, and let it cool for about an hour.

* Stir in rum, cream, 2 tsp vanilla, and nutmeg.

* Refrigerate overnight and serve it to your loved ones the next day.

Eggnog pancakes by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Sheraton New Delhi Hotel

Ingredients

350g – Flour

15g – Baking powder

5g – Salt

45g – Sugar

3g – Nutmeg

350g – Eggnog

1 – Cold egg

45g – Melted butter

5g – Vanilla

5g – Cinnamon

20g – Maple syrup

50g – Strawberry

20g – Berry compote

20g – Whipped cream

5g – Icing sugar

Method

* Mix flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and half of the icing sugar in a large bowl.

* Add eggnog, egg, butter and vanilla and stir it continously till it’s smooth.

* Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and pour 1/4 cup pancake batter into the centre. Heat until small bubbles start appearing in the centre and a lip starts forming around the edge of the pancake. Flip the pancake and repeat until it’s slightly golden in colour.

* In a small bowl, combine remaining sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle atop the pancake and drizzle maple syrup.

* Garnish with whipped cream, berry compote and strawberry and dust with icing sugar.

