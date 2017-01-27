Happy Chinese New Year 2017: Enjoy a good Chinese meal at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

A beautiful time to reminisce the year gone by, people wish for love, joy and prosperity for the coming year on the Chinese New Year. With cultural activities and social gatherings, the celebration consists of delightful surprises such as the dragon dance, lion dance and the emperor’s wedding. In North China, people perform different versions of the Rice Sprout Song, a traditional Chinese dance performed by groups dressed in colourful attires. This year, the Year of the Rooster falls on January 28.
The community also place a lot of importance on food. The New Year’s Eve dinner, called the “reunion dinner”, is believed to be the most important meal of the year. A few food items are considered to be auspicious if consumed on this day. It is believed that eating fish brings good luck and monetary gains in the year to arrive. Dumplings, spring rolls, rice cakes and sweet rice balls are among the other food items.
See what else is making news in lifestyle, here
Looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year by taking your friends and family out? Here are the restaurants that have lined up special offers for the day:
DELHI
When: Till February 3; 7pm – 11.45pm
Cost: Rs 2,200 for two
Phone: 011-49818000
When: January 28 onwards; 3pm – 6pm
Cost: Rs 559
Phone: 0124-4078133
KOLKATA
To celebrate the occasion of Chinese new year, TFO (The Factory Outlet) has come up with exclusively curated oriental meal bowls to celebrate this remarkable festival where people can now dig into authentic Chinese meals at a pocket pinch of just Rs 199.
Where: The Factory Outlet, Block D, 5th Floor, 22 Camac Street, Kolkata – 700016
When: Till February 11; 12 noon – 12 midnight
Cost: Rs 1,200, plus taxes
Phone: 080-32211581
BANGALORE
Welcome the year of the Rooster with good food as Singkong celebrates the Chinese New Year with a special menu for the festivities. An array of delectable culinary creations will be served that are sure to satisfy your taste buds.
Where: Singkong, UB City, Bengaluru
When: January 28 to February 1; 11:30am – 1am
Cost: Rs 275 onwards
Phone: 080-41755366
MUMBAI
Dim sum teahouse, Yauatcha, will honour the eminent colour red for Chinese New Year. For the occasion, Yauatcha will present two exclusive festive menus: the Chinese New Year Signature menu and the Supreme selection menu, which includes a special limited edition dim sum decorated in a vibrant palette of red, a red patisserie and a red cocktail.
Where: Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, First Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Next To Cafe Infinito, Bandra East, Mumbai
When: Till February 11; 12pm – 1am
Cost: Rs 2,500, plus taxes per person
Phone: 091-9222222800
By the Mekong at The St Regis Mumbai invites you on a culinary journey to welcome the Year of the Rooster. The special menu comprises dishes which is a masterful blend of home-style cooking with traditional ingredients.
Where: By The Mekong Level, 37, The St Regis, Mumbai
When: January 28 t0 February 5; 12pm – 3pm and 7pm – 12pm
Cost: Rs 5,000 for two
Phone: 022-61628422
CHENNAI
Wangs Kitchen is hosting ‘Asian Cuisine Festival’ to celebrate the Chinese New Year. A special menu has been designed featuring mouthwatering soups, starters, luscious main courses and a variety of rice and noodles. Food lovers can relish dishes like Glass Noodles Thick Soup, Threaded Chicken, Kwayteow Goreng Noodle, Vietnamese Fried Rice, Five spice vegetable, Roasted Chicken tossed with a variety of sauces.
Where: Wangs Kitchen, G-7, Gee Gee Emerald, 151, Village Road, Nungambakkam
When: January 28; 11:30am – 10:30pm
Cost: Rs 600 – 800
Phone: 044-39253925/044-44401111
With the beginning of Fire Rooster year, China Town has introduced seven lucky dishes which are considered to bring happiness, prosperity, longevity and wealth this Chinese New Year.
Where: China Town, Cathedral Road and Ampa Mall Skywalk, Chennai
When: Till February 12
Cost: Rs 1,200
Phone: 044-28112246 (Cathedral Rd); 091-7604915096 (Ampa Mall Skywalk)
Chap Chay, the Asian Stir Fry Restaurant from the house of The Raintree, St Mary’s Road is all set to mark the start of a prosperous year by celebrating Chinese New Year in a healthy manner.
Where: Chap Chay, The Raintree, St Mary’s Road
When: Till January 29
Cost: Rs 1,200
Phone: 044-24304050
Savour the flavour!