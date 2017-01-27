Happy Chinese New Year 2017: Enjoy a good Chinese meal at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

Have a great dining experience with exclusive festive menus this Chinese New Year! Have a great dining experience with exclusive festive menus this Chinese New Year!

A beautiful time to reminisce the year gone by, people wish for love, joy and prosperity for the coming year on the Chinese New Year. With cultural activities and social gatherings, the celebration consists of delightful surprises such as the dragon dance, lion dance and the emperor’s wedding. In North China, people perform different versions of the Rice Sprout Song, a traditional Chinese dance performed by groups dressed in colourful attires. This year, the Year of the Rooster falls on January 28.

The community also place a lot of importance on food. The New Year’s Eve dinner, called the “reunion dinner”, is believed to be the most important meal of the year. A few food items are considered to be auspicious if consumed on this day. It is believed that eating fish brings good luck and monetary gains in the year to arrive. Dumplings, spring rolls, rice cakes and sweet rice balls are among the other food items.

Looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year by taking your friends and family out? Here are the restaurants that have lined up special offers for the day:

DELHI

Chinese New Year is the perfect time to explore the traditional Chinese delicacies. At Royal China, w elcome the Year of the Rooster with Egg Tarts, Custard Buns, Traditional Salad for Chinese New Year, Aubergine with Chicken or Vegetable.

Where: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019

When: Till February 3; 7pm – 11.45pm

Cost: Rs 2,200 for two

Phone: 011-49818000

Tantalise your taste buds at a special Yum Cha Festival with Oriental cuisine at Asia Seven in the city. Indulge in a variety of steamed dishes like Crunchy Broccoli and Almond dumplings, Crystal Wild Mushroom, Yummy Cheese in Chilly for vegetarian lovers. Non-vegetarians can relish lip-smacking Chicken Siewmai, Crystal Duck and Cherry, Prawn Hargow, Prawn in Hot Yellow Curry dumplings among others.

Where: Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana – 122002

When: January 28 onwards; 3pm – 6pm

Cost: Rs 559

Phone: 0124-4078133

Savour Yee Shang – Traditional Salad for Chinese New Year at Royal China. Savour Yee Shang – Traditional Salad for Chinese New Year at Royal China. KOLKATA To celebrate the occasion of Chinese new year, TFO (The Factory Outlet) has come up with exclusively curated oriental meal bowls to celebrate this remarkable festival where people can now dig into authentic Chinese meals at a pocket pinch of just Rs 199. Where: The Factory Outlet, Block D, 5th Floor, 22 Camac Street, Kolkata – 700016

When: Till February 11; 12 noon – 12 midnight

Cost: Rs 1,200, plus taxes

Phone: 080-32211581

BANGALORE Welcome the year of the Rooster with good food as Singkong celebrates the Chinese New Year with a special menu for the festivities. An array of delectable culinary creations will be served that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Where: Singkong, UB City, Bengaluru

When: January 28 to February 1; 11:30am – 1am

Cost: Rs 275 onwards

Phone: 080-41755366 Relish Banana Leaf wrapped Grilled Red Snapper at SingKong. Relish Banana Leaf wrapped Grilled Red Snapper at SingKong. MUMBAI

Dim sum teahouse, Yauatcha, will honour the eminent colour red for Chinese New Year. For the occasion, Yauatcha will present two exclusive festive menus: the Chinese New Year Signature menu and the Supreme selection menu, which includes a special limited edition dim sum decorated in a vibrant palette of red, a red patisserie and a red cocktail.

Where: Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, First Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Next To Cafe Infinito, Bandra East, Mumbai

When: Till February 11; 12pm – 1am

Cost: Rs 2,500, plus taxes per person

Phone: 091-9222222800

By the Mekong at The St Regis Mumbai invites you on a culinary journey to welcome the Year of the Rooster. The special menu comprises dishes which is a masterful blend of home-style cooking with traditional ingredients.

Where: By The Mekong Level, 37, The St Regis, Mumbai

When: January 28 t0 February 5; 12pm – 3pm and 7pm – 12pm

Cost: Rs 5,000 for two

Phone: 022-61628422

Truffle Dumpling at Yauatcha. Truffle Dumpling at Yauatcha.

CHENNAI

Wangs Kitchen is hosting ‘Asian Cuisine Festival’ to celebrate the Chinese New Year. A special menu has been designed featuring mouthwatering soups, starters, luscious main courses and a variety of rice and noodles. Food lovers can relish dishes like Glass Noodles Thick Soup, Threaded Chicken, Kwayteow Goreng Noodle, Vietnamese Fried Rice, Five spice vegetable, Roasted Chicken tossed with a variety of sauces.

Where: Wangs Kitchen, G-7, Gee Gee Emerald, 151, Village Road, Nungambakkam

When: January 28; 11:30am – 10:30pm

Cost: Rs 600 – 800

Phone: 044-39253925/044-44401111

With the beginning of Fire Rooster year, China Town has introduced seven lucky dishes which are considered to bring happiness, prosperity, longevity and wealth this Chinese New Year.

Where: China Town, Cathedral Road and Ampa Mall Skywalk, Chennai

When: Till February 12

Cost: Rs 1,200

Phone: 044-28112246 (Cathedral Rd); 091-7604915096 (Ampa Mall Skywalk)

Chap Chay, the Asian Stir Fry Restaurant from the house of The Raintree, St Mary’s Road is all set to mark the start of a prosperous year by celebrating Chinese New Year in a healthy manner.

Where: Chap Chay, The Raintree, St Mary’s Road

When: Till January 29

Cost: Rs 1,200

Phone: 044-24304050

Enjoy Szechuan Noodles at Wangs Kitchen. Enjoy Szechuan Noodles at Wangs Kitchen.

