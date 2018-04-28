Buttered Up

The interiors of the restaurant. The interiors of the restaurant.

It is unusual for a restaurant serving French cuisine in the Capital to sport purple curtains matched with its lilac walls; amateur renditions of classic paintings and a massive LCD. But the superciliousness of French cuisine seems to be consciously de-emphasised at the less-than-a-month-old Chez Jerome French and International Kitchen in Greater Kailash I that aims at a bistrofication of French restaurants in Delhi. It, then, doesn’t stand to stress the nuances of France’s cuisine in a highbrow context, but to make it more accessible to Delhi’s rapidly-evolving palette.

While most urban Indians are no strangers to French cuisine — its techniques and tenor have found their way into cosmopolitan kitchens, not to mention the indelible culinary impressions the French have left on their erstwhile Indian colony, Puducherry — French food, on its own, has never been a fixation here. Even at the owner, chef Chez Jerome Cousin’s last, Rara Avis, in Greater Kailash II’s M block market, the majority of the patronage comprised expats. But with his latest, he seems to be focussing on a democratisation of a cuisine that has largely been the prerogative of fine-dining restaurants.

The plates here illustrate traditional French food punctuated with Asian and Italian flavours. So, just a flip away from Confit De Canard, Pommes Sarladaises (Duck Confit) and Fondue Savoyarde (Cheese Fondue) are dim sums and pizzas. Neither were ventured, much was gained.

The salade de chèvre chaud au miel et aux noix or warm goat cheese salad with honey and walnuts has broiled chèvre on bread accompanied by a green salad and pulled together by a classic French dressing. The walnuts were not. The dish was accessorised with honey-glazed almonds instead. Strewn carelessly in the bowl, the almonds play off the tartness of the dressing and the warmth of the cheese along with introducing both a textural variety and a hint of sweetness that elevates the dish.

The duck pâté, a popular cold starter in France, studded with pepper and flecked with herbs, was laced with brandy and presented with a sliced gherkin on top. If, like me, you’d rather your pâté be a decadent paste then maybe this one is not for you, for its texture imitates a terrine — made of chunkier meat, it isn’t a fine blend of organ meat like a pâté and is served as slices instead of a spread.

Though the bar menu lists wines and a few beers, it wasn’t to be a night of boozing for me. I settled, instead, on the trusted Mint Lemonade to beat the heat. If there’s one drink that can quench Delhi’s summer, albeit momentarily, it is the good ol’ nimbu paani. For the main course, I tilted towards pave de saumon a l’unilateral sauce vodka aux kiwi, which translates to one side cooked salmon with a vodka and kiwi sauce. The salmon, adorned with little pieces of kiwi from the sauce, is paired with a mushroom risotto. This dish, with the crisp skin of the salmon contrasting with its fleshy, flaky inside, and especially the risotto, slows the passage of time.

The dessert, la tarte amandine a l’orange et grand marnier or, for us, an almond and orange tart, which, with its crumbly pastry and moist filling — with oodles of butter (no surprises there) — makes a strong case for itself but the absence of oranges fails it. The dense tart needed some citrus to cut through it. Despite the small hiccups, Chez Jerome French and International Kitchen serves food that is light but fulfilling; livening up Delhi’s summer with bites a la française.

Must Try: Pave de saumon a l’unilateral sauce vodka aux kiwi

Meal for Two: Rs 2,500

Address: M-71, Greater Kailash 1,

New Delhi

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App