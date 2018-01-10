Pongal special recipe: Spice up your festive celebrations with Chettinad Chicken Curry

Try your hand at this delicious ‘Chettinad Chicken Curry’ recipe. Try your hand at this delicious ‘Chettinad Chicken Curry’ recipe.

India is a country of diverse cultures and religions, and there are many festivals observed to mark the fruitful harvest season in different regions. While North India dances to the tunes of Lohri – a Punjabi festival, the Southern counterparts celebrate Pongal. The four-day long festival, celebrated in Tamil Nadu, is all about thanking nature for its bountiful produce. From singing songs about the lush green landscapes to praying to almighty and decorating cows, the festival is a traditional delight.

Pongal is all about having fun with family and friends — while relishing scrumptious meals. If home-cooked food trumps all the culinary delights for you, then try your hand at this delicious recipe by Amit Parui, the head chef of Jokers.

Chettinad Chicken Curry

Ingredients

1 tsp – Poppy seeds

1 tsp – Coriander seeds

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

3 – Red chillies (dried)

1 – Cinnamon stick

2 – Cardamom pods

3 – Cloves

½ – Grated coconut

2 tsp – Ginger paste

2 tsp – Vegetable oil (sunflower, canola, or ghee)

10-15 – Curry leaves

2 – Onions (large)

1 – Star anise

2 – Tomatoes (finely chopped)

1 kg – Chicken

2 tsp – Lemon juice

Method

* Heat a heavy bottom pan over medium flame and roast poppy seeds, coriander, cumin, dry red chillies, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and coconut for three to four minutes.

* Take it off the heat and allow it to cool.

* Grind the mixture into a coarse powder and mix the ginger and garlic paste with it.

* In another deep pan, heat oil and add curry leaves to it. Add onions and saute until the onions turn light golden.

* Add the spicy paste that was prepared earlier along with the star anise. Fry for two to three minutes.

* Add the tomatoes and chilli powder and stir well.

* Add the chicken and cover it till it becomes tender.

* When the chicken is cooked, add lemon juice to it and mix well.

* Turn off the flame and garnish the dish with coriander leaves.

Let us know how it worked out for you in the comments below.

