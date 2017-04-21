Chef Vikas Khanna shows how to give mornings a healthy start with oats

True to the old adage “breakfast like a king”, Chef Vikas Khanna on Thursday emphasised on starting the day with a healthy diet by including oats.

ALSO READ | Chef Vikas Khanna’s 16 kg tome raises Rs 30 lakh for underprivileged kids

During “Quaker Breakfast Table” an event organised by Quaker Nutri Foods here, Chef Khanna introduced the audience to some new and quick recipes out of oats which can be easily incorporated in our daily diet and also launched a wide range of products offered by Quaker.

“Oats have a lot of healthy benefits which usually we tend to ignore. A handful of oats mixed in any Indian breakfast recipe can bring a lot of change in our lifestyle,” Chef Khanna said.

Sharing his experience on Twitter, he wrote: “Happy to have co-created the Quaker Nutri Foods breakfast mixes. Making our Indian breakfasts healthy! Lovely audience today, seeing me create something beautiful with the Quaker nutri idli!”

Check out his tweets here.

Happy to have co-created the Quaker Nutri Foods breakfast mixes. Making our Indian breakfasts healthy! #QuakerHealthyMornings @QuakerIndia pic.twitter.com/Tbrlnviw2x — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 20, 2017

Lovely audience today, seeing me create something beautiful with the Quaker nutri idli! #QuakerHealthyMornings pic.twitter.com/lCXSiqEglj — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 20, 2017

He went out to prepare some easy food items like idlis and upmas with a twist — yet maintaining the flavour and rich nutritious value.

“The real rocket science in the culinary world is home-cooking. Morning makes the day and getting a healthy start is very important. Oats contain fibre, protein and are gluten free. It is also a source of instant energy,” Khanna added.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now