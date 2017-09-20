These recipes by chef Manish Mehrotra for people on the go will leave you drooling

Chef Manish Mehrotra is regarded as one of the most exciting modern Indian chef. Chef Manish Mehrotra is regarded as one of the most exciting modern Indian chef.

Vacationing is something we love and often try to indulge in to satiate the travel bug in us. While, many of us welcome the much-needed change, we also tend to miss home-cooked food on the journey. For hotel bound travellers, eating out is the only option, but for those who opt for homestays, there is always a better alternative – cooking on your own.

At an event organised by Indian Accent in collaboration with Airbnb, chef Manish Mehrotra showcased recipes that not only are delicious but can be easily prepared on the go. The dishes have been curated keeping in mind the time constraint and easy availability of ingredients.

“Food is one of the most exciting and important part of travel. The recipes I have curated will give people a true taste of the local life, with a hint of their own accent, when travelling,” said the chef.

CAULIFLOWER, GREEN PEAS AND QUINOA PULAO

Serves: 4 people

Preparation and cooking time: 20 minutes

About the dish: Inspired by a homely North Indian dish “Gobi ki Tahiri”, this is a lighter, more international version of the delicacy made with quinoa instead of rice, and flavoured lightly with spices.

Ingredients:

300g – Boiled quinoa

2tsp – Finely chopped ginger

1tbsp – Sliced onion

3tbsp – Cauliflower florets

3tbsp – Fresh green peas

1\2tsp – Turmeric powder

1\2tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1\2tsp – Garam masala powder

1tsp – Cumin seeds

2 tsp – Fresh chopped mint

1tbsp – Olive oil

Method:

* Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin to it and allow it to crackle.

* Add in the ginger and sliced onions and let it sweat on medium heat.

* Add the cauliflower florets and green peas to it and allow it to cook.

* Add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder and garam masala and stir along with 3 tbsp of water.

* Once tender, add in the boiled quinoa, stir lightly and add salt.

* Check for seasonings.

* Serve hot, garnished with chopped mint leaves.

TOFU AND COCONUT BURGER

Serves: 4 people

Preparation and cooking time: 25 minutes

About the dish: A veggie- lactose free burger with a South Indian accent, this recipe is easy to prepare with ingredients available in most parts of the world.

Ingredients:

500g – Firm tofu

100g – Coconut milk powder

10g – Chopped red and yellow bell peppers

10g – Finely chopped ginger

10g – Finely chopped green chillies

5g – Crushed black pepper

20g – Breadcrumbs

4 – Plain burger buns

20g – Soft butter

1tbsp – Refined oil

20g – Sriracha/Sriracha mayonnaise

1 – Fresh lettuce

Salt to taste

Method:

* Drain firm tofu over a strainer or colander till 75% of its moisture is released for about 15 minutes.

* Transfer it into a clean dry bowl and then crumble it gently. Add coconut milk powder, bell peppers, ginger, green chilies, black pepper, salt and bread crumbs to it and mix well.

* Divide the portion to make four patties and then mould them by hand.

* Using a frying pan, warm the burger buns. Once lightly toasted, spread some soft butter.

* In the same pan, heat some oil on medium to high flame and sear the patties on both sides.

* Put them on the warm burger buns, drizzle some sriracha and fresh greens and serve.

WARM PRAWN AND POTATO SALAD

Serves: 4 people

Preparation and cooking time: 15-20 minutes

About the dish: This warm salad is a take on the traditional Indian potato preparation ‘Jeera Aloo’, with the addition of fresh prawns. Typically eaten with Indian breads like a phulka or poori, this can be enjoyed as a complete meal in itself.

Ingredients:

100g – Medium sized prawns, boiled/steamed

2tsp – Cumin seeds

1tsp – Turmeric powder

100g – Boiled, diced potatoes

10g – Fresh grated coconut (can be replaced by roasted sesame or mixed seeds)

5g – Finely chopped ginger

5g – Chopped, green chilies (other chili sauces will also work)

1tbsp – Fresh, chopped coriander

1tbsp – Olive oil

½ – Lime

Salt to taste

Method:

* In a saucepan, heat some olive oil on medium heat, sauté ginger and green chillies.

* Add potatoes and toss well.

* Add the turmeric and sauté lightly. Then add salt and the chili sauce.

* Add 1 tbsp of water and allow it to simmer for a few seconds.

* Add the prawns and toss it gently in the pan till the masala covers it evenly.

* Add some fresh coriander, and a squeeze of lime.

* Serve in a bowl garnished with grated coconut.

