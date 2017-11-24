Cheese tea recipe: Love cheese? Would you dare to add it to your cup of tea

Can you imagine adding cheese to your cup of tea? Try this recipe! (Source: HellthyJunkFood/YouTube) Can you imagine adding cheese to your cup of tea? Try this recipe! (Source: HellthyJunkFood/YouTube)

Can’t stop drooling over cheese? Not only is it slathered on sandwiches, nachos and pizzas, cheese has become a cherished add-on for many desi food items like Pao Bhaji, dosa and naan. And now, it’s become a part of a weird food trend, cheese tea! Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true – already a huge trend in Asia, its popularity is slowly growing across other parts of the world too. We believe, the dairy food is all set to give you a kick in the morning.

If you can’t stop thinking what it tastes like, we have YouTube users JP and Julia sharing the interesting do-it-yourself recipe. Wondering what all you’ll need? Along with cheese and tea, if you have a hand mixer and beverage brewing system, you’re all set! “We couldn’t wait to see what this tastes like, so we had to make one… or two or three until it tasted… well you try it out,” the caption of the 7.02-minute clip reads.

Watch the video here.

Derived from milk, the nutritious food has a special place in many food lovers’ list. Nevertheless, people can’t stop debating if they should include cheese in their diet – especially, when they opt for a low calorie-and-cholesterol diet. But, many studies have shown that cheese can be good for health. Rich in calcium, a cube of cheese is known to boost the immune system, protect from high blood pressure and can even help in weight loss.

Would you like to try the recipe? Tell us in the comments below.

