Cheaper than a flight to Goa, Lady Baga takes her patrons on a delicious trail across the beach state

The interiors of the restaurant. The interiors of the restaurant.

The monkey in the middle gave way to a lady on the beach, as Lady Baga settles her Goan chic in the two stories recently vacated by Monkey Bar in Connaught Place. Despite the market’s restrictions on maintaining a facade in congress with its pristine whiteness, AD Singh’s new venture beguiles you from afar, its psychedelic signage in Mystery Machine-esque font undulating across its frontage. Eschewing the elevator since it’s too early to break resolutions yet, a colourful flight of stairs brings us to, seemingly, the great outdoors. Floors sprinkled over with smooth sand, the space resounds with smoother jazz and the tinkling of indoor fountains, its naked walls screening a live feed from a beach, complete with rolling waves, strolling sun worshippers and wind-whipped palms. It’s a slice of Goa, without the Bratva, nothing to scoff at in a world post January 20, when orange becomes the new black.

Calamari Chili Fry at Lady Baga. Calamari Chili Fry at Lady Baga.

Nestled in the folds of faux vinyl album covers, the food and beverage menus, Sides A and B as it were, take a leisurely stroll around the beach state, offering homestyle meals stiffened with contemporary cocktails, and yes, Goan port wine and feni.

After grace, we begin with Father Lorenzo’s chorizo. It’s a debauched dish of the celebrated Goan chorizo, bursting with spices, stewed in a cast iron pot and served with doughty pao, fresh from the oven. Adding to the fire are the calamari, awash in a raging recheado masala, but ripe and tender, like Father Lorenzo probably liked them. We certainly do.

In a contest of Kombdi vs Tisrio, the latter — a clam curry roasted in a gravy of onions and coconut — wins and is served along with Porkie Pig, the Lady’s version of pork vindaloo, and Goan on Pot, a medley of rice, potatoes and more Goan chorizo. The Tisrio and the kinda-kedegree make waves together in a melange of earthy notes and happy little squeals of fatty pork. The vindaloo strikes a bit of a sour note with the liberal amounts of wine vinegar dashed in, but to each their own.

Taking a cue from the Stones, we get Sticky Fingers for dessert. The date and toffee pudding, steamy and dreamy, could make you swoon like a Shonda Rhimes character. Luckily, there are some deck chairs handy on the terrace. First come, first served, dear reader.

Meal for two: Rs 2000 (including taxes, excluding alcohol)

Address: P- 3/90, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place. 011 41500170