Republic Day 2018: Savour tri-colour dishes at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

To celebrate the fervour of the Republic Day on January 26, the President of India takes a salute as the national anthem plays, the Indian flag flies high up in the sky and grand parades charm the onlookers in New Delhi every year. An official holiday, the day is perfect to take a break from the monotony and remember what our leaders did for the nation.

Not only in mind and spirit, bring in the patriotism fervour to your taste buds this Republic Day. Yes, we understand the importance of food and wine in every celebration and so, we have curated a list of restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for you to choose from. Lay back and enjoy the holiday with your loved ones while gorging on tri-colour delicacies.

DELHI

Experience the culinary journey of coastal food with authentic Magalorean flavours and traditional cooking at Sana-di-ge. The restaurant will be serving a mouthwatering delicious tri-colour seafood platter on January 26. The platter consists of prawns pudina fry, crab butter pepper garlic and anjal masala fry.

Where: Sana-di-ge, ​22/48, Commercial Centre, Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

When: 12:30 pm onwards, January 25 to 31

Cost: Rs 2000 plus taxes

Phone: 011-40507777

Mia Bella Romantic Kitchen and Bar is serving a plethora of mouthwatering dishes. It includes the delicious trio of vegetable terrine – three vegetables cooked and seasoned to perfection with creamy cheese sauce and served with tomato coulis. The restaurant is also serving the melt-in-mouth vegetable pizza with sundried tomato and triple sauce pasta.

Where: Mia Bella, 50 E, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

When: 12 noon onwards, January 26

Cost: Rs 1500 plus taxes ​

Phone: 8448201901

Foreign Dhaba is giving 69 per cent off on all food items to its guests this January 26 to celebrate India’s 69th Republic Day! Walk in with your family and friends to avail the amazing offer!

Where: Foreign Dhaba & Bistro, F-84, Vishal Enclave, Opposite Wave Cinemas, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

When: 12 noon onwards, January 26

Cost: Not available

Phone: 9999400061, 9999961777, 011-49785914

Arriba Mexican Grill & Tequileria introduces special Republic Day margaritas. Invoke the spirit of patriotism with orange, green and white coloured margaritas. Republic Day margaritas include Bloody Mary orange margarita, coconut Margarita and cucumber basil margarita.

Where: Arriba-Mexican Grill & Tequileria, The Village Restaurant Complex, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi

When: January 26

Cost: Rs 450 onwards

Phone: Not available

Karma Kismet, one of the newest entrants in the city, churns out progressive Indian delicacies from the North-West Frontier province and Awadh. This Republic Day, they have an offer of 50 per cent off all day for all the defence personnel to dine in on January 26.

Where: Karma Kismet, Greater Kailash 2, M Block Market, New Delhi

When: January 26

Cost: Not Available

Phone: Not Available

Dum Maro Dum is serving Veg Pizza, Soya Chaap, ​Chicken Tikka, Kurkuri Dahi, S​phere, ​B​aked Nachos and smoothies in tri-colours. Not just that, the restaurant is offering Rs 69 off on most of the food items.

Where: Dum Maro Dum, 2510, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

When: 12 noon onwards, January 26

Cost: Not available

Phone: 8527650046

KOLKATA

The brand new hotel in town, Westin Hotels and Resorts in Kolkata, Rajarhat, is gearing up to celebrate the 69th Republic Day a vast array of dishes from the Cold Seafood Section, International cold cuts and cheese.

Where: The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, Plot No. CBD/2, Action Area – II, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156

When: 12.30 pm onwards, January 26

Cost: Rs 999

Phone: 033-40371234

Make the best of this upcoming long weekend with specially curated brunches at the all-day dining restaurant – JW Kitchen at JW Marriott, Kolkata. The spread and offerings are sure to take you through a gastronomical treat. Some mouth-watering delicacies offered this weekend will be Malabar Fish Curry, Tandoori Jhinga, Dum ki Raan, Nihari and Sheermal.

Where: JW Marriott Kolkata, 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

When: January 26 to January 28

Cost: Rs 1500 onwards

Phone: 033-66330000

MUMBAI

Garde Manger Cafe is all set to launch special combos this Republic Day. A special combo of multigrain stuffed parantha and Greek Yogurt Apple Crumble with their tri-colour pattern is awaiting you.

Where: Garde Manger Café, 3, Paranjay Scheme Marg No 1, Paranjape Nagar, Vile Parle, Mumbai – 400047

When: 10 am onwards

Cost: Rs 250 plus taxes

Phone: 7045004488

This Republic Day, experience a culinary journey of Cantonese cuisine at Hakkasan. Enjoy their exquisite signature dishes, through the extensive Five Course Dim Sum Lunch menu, which includes Edamame dumplings, Grilled Shanghai dumplings or the Chicken shu mai. 

Where: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai-50. 

When: 12 pm onwards 

Cost: Rs 1200 plus taxes 

Phone: 022-26444444

On the occasion of Republic Day, Tea Trails has come up with a special celebration offer – special teas only for Rs 69, which includes beverages like Argentinian Mate, South African Red Tea, Japanese sencha, Japanese Genmaicha and Smokey Chinese Lapsang Souchong.

Where: Tea Trails, all outlets in Mumbai and Pune

When: 9.30 am onwards

Cost: Rs 69

Phone: Not available

This Republic Day, spread some cheer and feel the joy at The Playlist Pizzeria in Bandra with a special tri-colour One Republic Pizza only at Rs 199.

Where: The Playlist Pizzeria, Bandra

When: 12 noon onwards

Cost: Rs 199 plus taxes

Phone: 022 6555 4151/ 52

