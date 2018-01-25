Latest News

Republic Day 2018: Savour tri-colour dishes at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Food and wine is important in almost every celebration. So, we have curated a list of restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for you to choose from for a joyful get together with your friends this Republic Day!

republic day, republic day 2018, republic day special menu, republic day restaurants, republic day specials in restaurants, republic day special restaurants in delhi, republic day special restaurants in mumbai, republic day special restaurants in kolkata, republic day special menus in delhi mumbai kolkata restaurants, indian express, indian express news Enjoy Republic Day with your loved ones while relishing some lip-smacking dishes.
To celebrate the fervour of the Republic Day on January 26, the President of India takes a salute as the national anthem plays, the Indian flag flies high up in the sky and grand parades charm the onlookers in New Delhi every year. An official holiday, the day is perfect to take a break from the monotony and remember what our leaders did for the nation.

Not only in mind and spirit, bring in the patriotism fervour to your taste buds this Republic Day. Yes, we understand the importance of food and wine in every celebration and so, we have curated a list of restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for you to choose from. Lay back and enjoy the holiday with your loved ones while gorging on tri-colour delicacies.

DELHI

Experience the culinary journey of coastal food with authentic Magalorean flavours and traditional cooking at Sana-di-ge. The restaurant will be serving a mouthwatering delicious tri-colour seafood platter on January 26. The platter consists of prawns pudina fry, crab butter pepper garlic and anjal masala fry.

Where: Sana-di-ge, ​22/48, Commercial Centre, Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
When: 12:30 pm onwards, January 25 to 31
Cost: Rs 2000 plus taxes
Phone: 011-40507777

Mia Bella Romantic Kitchen and Bar is serving a plethora of mouthwatering dishes. It includes the delicious trio of vegetable terrine – three vegetables cooked and seasoned to perfection with creamy cheese sauce and served with tomato coulis. The restaurant is also serving the melt-in-mouth vegetable pizza with sundried tomato and triple sauce pasta.

Where: Mia Bella, 50 E, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
When: 12 noon onwards, January 26
Cost: Rs 1500 plus taxes ​
Phone: 8448201901

republic day, republic day 2018, republic day special menu, republic day restaurants, republic day specials in restaurants, republic day special restaurants in delhi, republic day special restaurants in mumbai, republic day special restaurants in kolkata, republic day special menus in delhi mumbai kolkata restaurants, indian express, indian express news Relish these tri-colour recipes this Republic Day!

Foreign Dhaba is giving 69 per cent off on all food items to its guests this January 26 to celebrate India’s 69th Republic Day! Walk in with your family and friends to avail the amazing offer!

Where: Foreign Dhaba & Bistro, F-84, Vishal Enclave, Opposite Wave Cinemas, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
When: 12 noon onwards, January 26
Cost: Not available
Phone: 9999400061, 9999961777, 011-49785914

Arriba Mexican Grill & Tequileria introduces special Republic Day margaritas. Invoke the spirit of patriotism with orange, green and white coloured margaritas. Republic Day margaritas include Bloody Mary orange margarita, coconut Margarita and cucumber basil margarita.

Where: Arriba-Mexican Grill & Tequileria, The Village Restaurant Complex, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi
When: January 26
Cost: Rs 450 onwards
Phone: Not available

republic day, republic day 2018, republic day special menu, republic day restaurants, republic day specials in restaurants, republic day special restaurants in delhi, republic day special restaurants in mumbai, republic day special restaurants in kolkata, republic day special menus in delhi mumbai kolkata restaurants, indian express, indian express news Margaritas anyone?

Karma Kismet, one of the newest entrants in the city, churns out progressive Indian delicacies from the North-West Frontier province and Awadh. This Republic Day, they have an offer of 50 per cent off all day for all the defence personnel to dine in on January 26.

Where: Karma Kismet, Greater Kailash 2, M Block Market, New Delhi
When: January 26
Cost: Not Available
Phone: Not Available

Dum Maro Dum is serving Veg Pizza, Soya Chaap, ​Chicken Tikka, Kurkuri Dahi, S​phere, ​B​aked Nachos and smoothies in tri-colours. Not just that, the restaurant is offering Rs 69 off on most of the food items.

Where: Dum Maro Dum, 2510, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi
When: 12 noon onwards, January 26
Cost: Not available
Phone: 8527650046

republic day, republic day 2018, republic day special menu, republic day restaurants, republic day specials in restaurants, republic day special restaurants in delhi, republic day special restaurants in mumbai, republic day special restaurants in kolkata, republic day special menus in delhi mumbai kolkata restaurants, indian express, indian express news Have a colourful Republic Day!

KOLKATA

The brand new hotel in town, Westin Hotels and Resorts in Kolkata, Rajarhat, is gearing up to celebrate the 69th Republic Day a vast array of dishes from the Cold Seafood Section, International cold cuts and cheese.

Where: The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, Plot No. CBD/2, Action Area – II, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156
When: 12.30 pm onwards, January 26
Cost: Rs 999
Phone: 033-40371234

Make the best of this upcoming long weekend with specially curated brunches at the all-day dining restaurant – JW Kitchen at JW Marriott, Kolkata. The spread and offerings are sure to take you through a gastronomical treat. Some mouth-watering delicacies offered this weekend will be Malabar Fish Curry, Tandoori Jhinga, Dum ki Raan, Nihari and Sheermal.

Where: JW Marriott Kolkata, 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105
When: January 26 to January 28
Cost: Rs 1500 onwards
Phone: 033-66330000

republic day, republic day 2018, republic day special menu, republic day restaurants, republic day specials in restaurants, republic day special restaurants in delhi, republic day special restaurants in mumbai, republic day special restaurants in kolkata, republic day special menus in delhi mumbai kolkata restaurants, indian express, indian express news Want to try prawns?

MUMBAI

The suburban neighbourhood of Mumbai is now all set to get a daily dose of health with an all new health bar. Garde Manger Cafe is all set to launch special combos this Republic Day. A special combo of multigrain stuffed parantha and Greek Yogurt Apple Crumble with their tri-colour pattern is awaiting you.
Where: Garde Manger Café, 3, Paranjay Scheme Marg No 1, Paranjape Nagar, Vile Parle, Mumbai – 400047
When: 10 am onwards
Cost: Rs 250 plus taxes
Phone: 7045004488
This Republic Day, experience a culinary journey of Cantonese cuisine at Hakkasan. Enjoy their exquisite signature dishes, through the extensive Five Course Dim Sum Lunch menu, which includes Edamame dumplings, Grilled Shanghai dumplings or the Chicken shu mai.
Where: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai-50.
When: 12 pm onwards
Cost: Rs 1200 plus taxes
Phone: 022-26444444
republic day, republic day 2018, republic day special menu, republic day restaurants, republic day specials in restaurants, republic day special restaurants in delhi, republic day special restaurants in mumbai, republic day special restaurants in kolkata, republic day special menus in delhi mumbai kolkata restaurants, indian express, indian express news Dumplings for starters.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Tea Trails has come up with a special celebration offer – special teas only for Rs 69, which includes beverages like Argentinian Mate, South African Red Tea, Japanese sencha, Japanese Genmaicha and Smokey Chinese Lapsang Souchong.

Where: Tea Trails, all outlets in Mumbai and Pune
When: 9.30 am onwards
Cost: Rs 69
Phone: Not available
This Republic Day, spread some cheer and feel the joy at The Playlist Pizzeria in Bandra with a special tri-colour One Republic Pizza only at Rs 199.
Where: The Playlist Pizzeria, Bandra
When: 12 noon onwards
Cost: Rs 199 plus taxes
Phone: 022 6555 4151/ 52
republic day, republic day 2018, republic day special menu, republic day restaurants, republic day specials in restaurants, republic day special restaurants in delhi, republic day special restaurants in mumbai, republic day special restaurants in kolkata, republic day special menus in delhi mumbai kolkata restaurants, indian express, indian express news Pizzas can in tri-colours too!

Have a Happy Republic Day!

