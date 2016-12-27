Celebrate New Year’s Eve at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Head to one of these restaurants nearby to bring in 2017 in style! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Head to one of these restaurants nearby to bring in 2017 in style! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With 2016 coming to an end, preparations are on everywhere to bid a good farewell to the year that passed by. Just like the rest of the world awaiting the new year, India too, is excitedly waiting for the New Year’s Eve of 2016 to get the celebrations started. Restaurants, cafés and hotels across India have already come up with their New Year’s special menu, complete with delicious dishes and choicest wines and champagne to sip on, while you reminisce the memories made in 2016.

Just in case you aren’t heading anywhere outside India, and haven’t come up with a New Year plan already, here is a list of restaurants and their exciting offers that might interest you.

NEW DELHI

Ring in the New Year in an unforgettable atmosphere at Sevilla, The Claridges on New Year’s Eve. Bacon wrapped Monkfish with wild mushroom fricassee, Pistachio and Prune stuffed Turkey Roulade with whipped sweet potatoes and baby carrot, White Wine Jelly with berries, Red Wine Poached Pears with Mascarpone Cream, Croquembouche and Exotic Fruit Tartlet, are some of the delicious dishes that are on the offer.

Where: Sevilla, The Claridges, 12 A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi

When: December 31, 7pm – midnight

Cost: Canopy with 5-course menu and bottle of GH Mumm Champagne – Rs 25,000, plus taxes, per couple; 5-course menu with premium liquor – Rs 7,495, plus taxes per person

Phone: O11-39555000

Lodi, The Garden Restaurant Lodi, The Garden Restaurant

Head to Lodi, The Garden Restaurant to dig into Minuit steak with horseradish, Tender juicy pork ribs with house barbeque, Rosemary and garlic mince mutton kebab, Soy and cilantro Chicken, Char-grill prawns with chermoula, Tofu with spicy peanut sauce and other delicious dishes on New Year’s Eve.

Where: Lodi, The Graden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, opposite Mausam Bhavan, New Delhi, Delhi

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 2,599, plus taxes

Phone: 09818743232

Pullman New Delhi could be an option for you and your loved ones if you’re looking for a fun-filled New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s buffet. The New Year’s Eve gala event features popular DJ Violinist Sultanova as the artiste for the night and has an unlimited buffet and limitless drinks from the bar HONK, dessert and coffee from Café PLUCK. Book your seats now!

Where: Pullman, New Delhi, Aerocity, Asset No 02 GMR Hospitality District, New Delhi

When: December 31 -January 1, 2017

Cost: New Year’s Eve buffet – Rs 9,000 (all including) per couple, New Year’s champagne buffet – Rs 3,750, plus taxes

Phone: 011-46080808

Courtyard by Marriott, Pune Courtyard by Marriott, Pune

Barbeque Nation is in a Bollywood festive mode this festive season, with its year-end menu being called ‘Blockbuster Barbeques’. As the name suggests, the menu will have dishes like Paneer Singh Tomar, Bajirao Mastani ka khumb, Ek Tha Murga amongst others.

Where: Across Barbeque Nation outlets, New Delhi

When: Till January 1, 2017, lunch and dinner hours

Cost: Rs 1,600 for two

Bid adieu to 2016 and celebrate the beginning of the New Year at Hyatt Regency. Indulge in the choice variety of sparkling wines on offer and a specially curated sumptuous dinner across the restaurants.

Where: Hyatt Regency, Delhi Fire Station Ring Road, New Delhi

When: December 31, 7pm onwards

Cost: Café, Rs 5,500, plus taxes; La Piazza, 6,500 plus taxes; The China Kitchen, Rs 6,500, plus taxes; TK’s Oriental Grill, Rs 6,500, plus taxes

Phone: 09871386859

MUMBAI

JW Marriott’s Lotus Café in Juhu, Mumbai has planned its annual New Year’s bash this time with an alluring theme, titled ‘Mystique’. A lavish spread of global cuisine accompanied by a wide range of specially handcrafted cocktails and mocktails will be available. On New Year’s, the restaurant offers a delicious and sumptuous brunch for you to dig in with your friends, family and loved ones.

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, JW Marriot, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra

When: December 31 and January 1, 2017

Cost: December 31 – Rs 9,500 including taxes; January 1, 2017 brunch (with alcohol)- starting from Rs 3,650, including taxes

Phone: 022-66933344

The team at Veranda has promised dishes true to the Indian heritage prepared using new-age gourmet techniques and plated with an artistic European grace for you and your loved ones to indulge in. The Daily Bar & Kitchen offers premium drinks and cocktails to keep you up and kicking as you party the night into the New Year.

Where: Veranda, Pali Hill, Bandra & The Daily Bar and Kitchen, SV Road, Bandra

When: December 31, 9pm to January 1, 2017, 5am

Cost: Rs 5,000, including taxes

The Spare Kitchen The Spare Kitchen

Dig into sumptuous delicacies at The Spare Kitchen this New Year’s Eve at their Black & White Ball. Party till your feet give away, while you indulge in their rich variety of cocktails, mocktails and lip-smacking sides and dishes.

Where: The Spare Kitchen, Atria Mall, Worli, South Mumbai

When: December 31, 2016, 9pm to 3am

Cost: Rs 4,000 (Stag Entry), Rs 7,000 (Couple Entry), Rs 5,000 (Table booking for minimum 8 people)

Phone: 022-67426770

Head to Genuine Broaster Chicken in Versova to dig into unlimited scrumptious food and drinks. For non-vegetarians, Unlimited Hot Masala Chicken (in-house signature dish) and for vegetarians, unlimited Thai Paneer Cigar, along with an unlimited variety of beers are available for you to celebrate the New Year.

Where: Genuine Broaster Chicken, Andheri Tirupati CHS Ltd, JP Road, Andheri (west), Mumbai, Maharashtra

When: December 23 – January 1, 2017, 11.30am – 12.30am

Cost: Rs 599 per person (vegetarian), Rs 699 per person (non-vegetarian)

Phone: 022-28254756

The Spare Kitchen The Spare Kitchen

An eclectic menu of dishes at Della’s Adventures and Resorts awaits you and your loved ones with a lavish buffet, premium liquor and signature cocktails, complete with a live DJ to set up the mood for a memorable night. Della Resorts promises to be the perfect place to ring out the old and ring in the new.

Where: Della Adventures, Resorts and Spa, Old Highway, Kunegaon, Lonavala, Maharashtra

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 4,000 (stag entry), Rs 7,000 (couple entry), Rs 2,000 (for children between 5 and 10 years of age)

Phone: 1800-30705050

PUNE

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan presents a stellar range of delicious food and amazing foot-tapping music to set the mood. Raise a toast to 2017 with the variety of dishes and unlimited beverages including fresh strawberry cocktails and mocktails on offer at the restaurant. What are you waiting for?

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, Pune Chakan, Plot P-7, MIDC, Chakan Industrial Area Phase-1, Talegaon Chakan Road, Khalumbre, Pune

When: December 31

Cost: Starts from Rs 5,500 per person

Phone: O21-35666666

Bodega Cantina Bodega Cantina

DoubleTree by Hilton Pune, Chinchwad offers everything you want to, to get over 2016 and start 2017 afresh. Handpicked free-flowing alcohol, lip-smacking buffet spread, theme parties, live performances by Rudraksh, the Sufi band — the restaurant is just the antidote to fix your 2016 hangover. Head here with your friends and family to bringing 2017 in style!

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 5,000 per couple

Phone: 020-67313333

Conrad Hotel in Pune will bring in the New Year with an exclusive Premiere Party Crawl. Inspired by Bollywood and Hollywood movies, the restaurants like Coriander Kitchen, Zeera, Masu and Koji will be decked in the various movie themed decorations including the Bond theme and Chronicles of Narnia, Minions theme, etc., and will have a delicious spread of dishes to choose from.

Where: Conrad Pune, Mangaldas Road, Pune, Maharashtra

When: December 31, 7pm onwards

Cost: Rs 17,999, all inclusive (per couple)

Phone: 020-67456745

GOA

If you are planning a getaway to Goa this, New year’s Eve, head to Planet Hollywood Beach Resort to party in style! Along with a live performance by popular Bollywood rapper Badshah, buffet dinner and unlimited beverages are awaiting you at the resort!

Where: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort, 30/3, Acsona Waddo, Uttorda Beach, Salcette, Goa

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 8,000, per person

Phone: 0703095566

KOLKATA

Head over to The Tipsy Bull restaurant to celebrate the New Year with your loved ones. The Fire Place Burger, Rudolph the Red Nose Pizza and Cookies N Cream Fused Red Velvet Freak Shake are just some of the delicious food awaiting you there!

Where: The Tipsy Bull, 14 A, Burdwan Road, Alipore, Ground Floor, Kolkata

When: December 24 to January 2, 2017, 2pm to 1am

Cost: Rs 700, plus taxes, for two

Phone: 033-40611825

HYDERABAD

If you are in Hyderabad at this time of the year, head to Park Hyatt and join in the New Year’s Eve celebrations and bring in the new year with aplomb. Stay back to dig into the New Year Sunday brunch’s choicest variety of delicious dishes on offer.

Where: Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, Banjara Hills

When: December 31, 8pm onwards; January 1, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: December 31 – Rs 6,500, inclusive of taxes, per person; January 1 – Rs 2,850, plus taxes, per person

Phone: 040-49491234

BENGALURU

Welcome 2017 in style at The Chancery Pavilion parties, with renowned international DJs performing, unlimited food and beverages, fireworks and special attractive offers for kids. What more, there are three parties that are being organised under one roof, so if you want to go party-hopping, then you have all the reasons to be excited about this!

Where: The Chancery Pavillion, 135, Residency Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka

When: December 31, 8pm onwards

Cost: Rs 7,000 onwards, for couple entry; Rs 4,000 onwards for stag entry; Rs 3,000 onwards for single ladies’ entry

Phone: 080-041414141

Tipsy Bull Tipsy Bull

Head to Sanchos to indulge in the choicest of New Year’s Eve dishes and top of the line drinks and cocktails. What more, the restaurant promises to have DJ TT play your evergreen favourites to set the mood of the party.

Where: Sanchos, Lavelle Road, 24, Vittal Mallya Rd, KG Halli, D’ Souza Layout, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 5,999 per couple, Rs 2,500 for single ladies’ entry, Rs 4,500 for stag entry

Phone: 08553077550

CHENNAI

At Taj Coromandel’s Prego, the authentic Italian restaurant, bid a fond farewell to the year gone by and ring in the New Year with an exclusive set menu crafted. Enjoy a candle-lit dinner on New Year’s Eve accompanied by a pianist. Savour Girandola di Salmone (Smoked salmon mousse and mascarpone cheese pinwheel on creamy pesto); Ravioli di Branzino (Chilean sea bass filled ravioli on gazpacho velouté); Aragosta Tricolore (Baked lobster, filled with tomatoes, mushrooms and avocados, on soubise potatoes); and Panettone al Croccantino (Traditional Milanese Christmas cake filled with nougat ice cream, on warm orange custard) are some of the delectable dishes available on the a la carté menu.

Where: Prego, Italian restaurant, Taj Coromandel, Lower Lobby Level, Taj Coromandel, 37, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

When: December 31, 8pm to 11.45pm

Cost: Rs 5,000, inclusive of taxes (with alcohol)

Phone: 044-66002827

Spectra at The Leela Palace is where you should head to, if you want to bring in the new year in style, with your loved ones and family. An elaborate world cuisine gala dinner buffet with unlimited premium alcoholic beverages and a live band performance to bid the final goodbyes to 2016.

Where: Spectra, The Leela Palace, Adyar Seaface, MRC Nagar, Chennai

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 6,999, plus taxes, per person

Rs 3,999, plus taxes, for children between 5 and 15 years

Phone: 044-33661234

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd