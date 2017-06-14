Café Macaw: This unique Pakistan restaurant lets you share a meal with exotic birds

Want to have an unusual date with macaws, then this is the place to be! (Source: Bahria Enclave/ Facebook) Want to have an unusual date with macaws, then this is the place to be! (Source: Bahria Enclave/ Facebook)

Enjoying a delicious meal with exotic birds could possibly be on every bird-lover’s bucket list. But for this, you no longer need a trip to some forest or aviary, just a ticket (and visa) to Pakistan. Yes, Cafe Macaw in Bahria Enclave, Islamabad, has a set of unusual staff members to enthral guests as they wait for their food. After all, waiting for a meal at a restaurant can be boring, but not here.

Going by the promotional videos, Bahria Enclave seems to be the epitome of luxury and beauty combined, a world-class society that has a zoo, aviary, and even a water amusement park with dolphins within its premises, along with shopping complexes and schools. And the Cafe Macaw is just a fine addition to that extravaganza in the otherwise residential complex.

And it’s not like that the exotic Australian parrots are kept in a cage or are fixed at certain points. In fact, these birds are trained and very well know how to be hospitable to visitors at the eatery. Yes, upon your arrival, you’ll be greeted with these avian beauties and they are pretty friendly with guests — from sitting on their shoulders on hands or flocking together on the sofa.

This could just pick up as an idea across the world, much like cat and dog cafés.

This certainly is a rare opportunity to build a rapport with exotic birds, if you haven’t done it ever and guess what, you can also feed them.

The birds seem to be quite comfortable with customers and enjoy the little rewards and, of course, the pampering. And if you are lucky, then they might even surprise you with few dancing moves here and there too! Don’t believe us? Then watch these videos to see it yourself.

The restaurant has created quite a buzz in Islamabad and other Pakistani cities and many are going there to enjoy their Iftari after a day-long fasting.

