Off the Leash

In a city where parks routinely exhibit signs that children are not allowed (to play) and pet-free apartment complexes thrive, it shouldn’t be so surprising that Delhi didn’t have many dog-friendly restaurants. There are plenty of canine spa services that have come up but for a city to be called truly cosmopolitan, social rituals accepting of our four-legged friends is a must. Most of Europe’s roadside cafes allow pets and New York even has dog bars. It’s a thoughtful acknowledgement that there are a growing number of people who are not choosing humans for companionship and may want to go out with their furry mates. It was really about time a dining space for people with pets came around, and Cafe Dori in Delhi has created just that, with great style.

Though the trend for new restaurants and cafes is to create an online blitzkrieg on Facebook and Twitter before launch, the promoters’ approach to popularising Cafe Dori has been more by stealth. It’s not the kind of place you can stumble on, tucked away as it is in the interiors of a large compound around 100 meters from the Qutab Minar Metro station. The area around was desolate for years but is now buzzing with the opening of the Oddbird Theatre and a couple of organic food stores. It’s a quiet addition to their parent store, Nappa Dori, the makers of fine leather goods. The humungous warehouse, done up industrial style, has charmingly blemished metal beams offset with wood.

Cafe Dori is sparse and cosy at the same time. There is an atelier on one side and a customisation centre on another. Guests will be able to design their belts, or bags, by choosing the colour, and buckles. In fact the idea of a cafe came about as a place clients could have a drink while waiting for their custom-made product to be readied. “Leather and coffee naturally gravitate towards each other,” says Gautam Sinha, a partner in Brands DNA, the promoters of Cafe Dori. “We think retail is more to do with the whole experience rather than just selling a product.” To lure in the shopper, lounge wear designed by Bodice and Shift Menswear occupies one rack.

Cafe Dori’s USP is you may get your pooch to the table. As we were lunching, a pet golden retriever, Socrates, seated on a table two meters away, gave us a friendly wag. A chihuahua, perched on a lap in another corner looked wary yet was quiet. In the three months Cafe Dori has been open, Sinha says there hasn’t really been an incident, other than a dog crossing over to the non-pet side of the space. “When the pet misbehaves, the owners act in an appropriate manner and take them out,” he says. However, they do have a dog rulebook, where one of the points is to try and avoid the three Bs — begging, barking and biting. From what one could tell, the dogs looked pretty pleased with their meal, a pup cake made of carrots.

For humans, the cuisine is pan European with a wide variety of egg and breakfast options. If you’re on a health mission, there are fresh juices and salads, a mean Americano, and a soup of the day. On the cards is a library and book readings, art shows and wine tastings. For the socialised canine, it’s not jumping to conclusions to note that finally dogs may have their day.

Meal for Two: Rs 1,500 plus taxes

Contact: info@nappadori.com

