IPL fever: Watch cricket unplugged at these cool restaurants in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Tantalise your taste buds at these restaurants… Here’s some sizzling sizzler from Jeon! Tantalise your taste buds at these restaurants… Here’s some sizzling sizzler from Jeon!

Are you a cricket fanatic? It’s that time of the year again when the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever catches on across the nation. With its fast pace and dramatic twists, it keeps viewers glued to their television screens. Well, with all the buzz around IPL that will keep you pumped up until May 21, isn’t it a great idea to combine cricket with hearty grub? Most of us love to laze around in our living rooms while watching a cricket match, but some restaurants, bars and lounges have created such an enthralling aura that you’d be more than happy to jump out of your couch and head to these eateries.

Without missing the action, you can spend a delightful day with your friends and family and splurge on some exciting offers and special menus too. Here are some great options where you can enjoy without missing the dose of cricket:

NEW DELHI-NCR

SMAAASH Pitstop Brew Pub is offering unlimited fresh Brews at Rs 999 from the first ball to the last run of the match. The place will be decked up to give you a stadium-like feel where you can enjoy live screening of T20 matches with unlimited fun.

Where: SMAAASH Pitstop Brew Pub, Sector 29, Gurgaon

When: Till May 21; 12.15pm — 12 midnight

Cost: Rs 1,100, for two

Phone: 0124-3350777

Unwind under a canopy of endless rain and binge on a niche gourmet menu featuring mouth-watering Fengshuii signature dishes such as Lamb Lion Chop, Lamb Rendang, Mie Goreng, KhaoSoi, Massaman Curry, Kung Pao Meal Bowl, and many more. Get four beer + 1 starter at Rs 899, 3 course meal + 2 IMFL at Rs 1199, Kingfisher beer bucket at Rs 999 and watch action packed IPL extravaganza streaming live on projector screen with stadium like atmosphere.

Where: Fengshuii, S-27, Second/Third Floor, Green Park main market

When: Till May 21; 11am — 1am

Cost: Rs 1,500, for two

Phone: 091-9810571546

The healthy thirst quenchers at Fengshuii! The healthy thirst quenchers at Fengshuii!

As the tenth season of Indian Premiere League commences, Aura at The Claridges brings you an offer that will make your cricket season even more enjoyable. Hit the vodka bar Aura at The Claridges to view your favourite season of IPL on the big screen and get your second drink free with the first order. Enjoy the free hit from Aura.

Where: Aura, The Claridges, 12 APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi -110011

When: Till May 21; 3pm — 9pm

Cost: Rs 4,000, plus taxes

Phone: 011-39555000

The Chatter House has some amazing offers for cricket and food lovers to match the IPL heat at its Nehru Place and Khan Market outlets. You can get flat 15 per cent discount on the total bill if you’re wearing IPL T-shirts. Celebrating the biggest extravaganza, it has curated eight shots named after the IPL teams — Delhi “Trophy Fighters”, Punjab “The Groundbreakers “, Hyderabad “Fire Bats”, Mumbai “Scoring Willows”, Pune “SuperNovas”, Gujarat “Happening 11”, Kolkata “Runners for Victory” and Banglore “Terrifichitters”.

Where: The Chatter House, Khan Market and Nehru Place

When: Till May 21; 12 noon — 12 midnight

Cost: Rs 1,800, for two

Phone: 091-9069145608

Gorge on Dimsum/Suimai at Fengshuii! Gorge on Dimsum/Suimai at Fengshuii!

Piali’s pitch is all set to serve combo meals such as Royal Challengers Kingfisher Bucket with Nachos, Delhi Daredevils’ Blackdog Sixxer with Chicken Tikka, Sunrisers Hyderabad Boundary Whitlinger with Nawabi Seekh and many more such dishes with an IPL twist!

Where: Piali-The Curry Bistro, Connaught Place

When: 12 noon — 1pm

Cost: Rs 1,200, for two

Phone: 011-33105526

Paying an ode to the most glorious days of our lives, The Classroom will make you relive the ‘back to school’ spirit. Keeping in mind people’s unconditional love for cricket, food and beer, the brewery-pub has come up with amazing offers to celebrate the IPL season.

Where: The Classroom, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

When: Till May 21; 4pm — 12 midnight

Phone: 091-9599486829

Refreshing drinks at The Classroom! Refreshing drinks at The Classroom!

MUMBAI

Blazing through the Mumbai Summers is Jeon Sizzling Sizzler Festival. Choose from The Asian Affair, Love From Italy, Lobster Thermidor, Sizzling Chicken Tikkamakhani and many more dishes at Jeon in Hotel Sea Princess.

Where: Jeon, Hotel Sea Princess, Juhu

When: Valid on days and timings of IPL matches

Cost: Rs 2,000, for two

Phone: 022-26469500

If luck is on your side, Kaitlyn‘s will be footing your beer tab. With every exciting match, all you need to do is place ​a​ wager on any of the three categories with team Kaitlyn’s – sixes in an over, fours in the over and number of wickets taken​. Then​ pick the number of beers you want to win and cross your fingers​; because if you are right, your beers are on the house.

Where: Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, 201-202, Khan House, Hill Road, Bandra West

When: Till May 21; during match hours

Cost: Rs 1,670, for two

Phone: 022-33956191

The Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden won’t disappoint you! The Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden won’t disappoint you!

Cheer for your favorite team with amazing offers on soft beverages and mocktails all day long at The Orchid Hotel. This IPL season let your taste buds experience Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot (Chicken Chettinad), Raina’s Lofted Drive(Hammered grilled chicken), Gayle, The Sixer Man (Classic Jamaican jerk chicken), Gambhir’s Aggression (Tiger Prawns flavored with mustard and cooked in clay oven).

Where: The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle East

When: Till May 21; 7.30am — 11.45pm

Cost: Rs 2,600, for two

Phone: 022-26164000, 091-8433959703

Celebrate the game and make the most of the irresistible offers at Raasta Bombay. The Happy Hour menu has been curated to cater to all your drinking cravings, so be it whiskey, vodka or rum, Raasta won’t let you down. Beer is just for Rs 499, and for the wine lovers, there’s unlimited Sangria at just Rs 899. All matches are being screened here except the evening matches on Friday and Saturday.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, SV Road, Khar West, Khar, Mumbai – 400005

When: Till May 21; 4pm — until the match ends

Cost: Rs 1,200

Phone: 091-8655000811

Cherish Bongtails at Raasta Bombay! Cherish Bongtails at Raasta Bombay!

With all the nervousness, finger biting, hooting and cheering of the IPL, what if you had a galore of offers on your drinks? The Good Wife, BKC is celebrating the ardent cricket fan by screening all the matches and curating a special menu. If you are a beer lover, grab the ‘Bucket of 6’ or ‘Treasure Chest of 15’ for that game night with your best mates.

Where: The Good Wife, Ground Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex

When: 12 noon — 1am

Cost: Rs 1,400 for two

Phone: 022-40039433

Come cheer for your favourite team on their journey to victory this cricket season at MRP, My Regular Place. Drop by this modern Asian bistro bar and watch your team play on the big screen with special menus and offers like Hat trick shots, Slashed Bombs and endless drinks at Rs 799 that are guaranteed to get all you cricket fans in a frenzy.

Where: MRP, 20, Dharamputra, Pritam Estate, Dadar East, Mumbai

When: Only during evening IPL matches; 8pm — 11pm

Cost: Rs 800 for two

Phone: 091-9699990036, 091-8080807412

Enjoy the Jackie Chan’s Legacy at MRP! Enjoy the Jackie Chan’s Legacy at MRP!

KOLKATA

A wicket down, a shot taken! As the temperature rises in the stadium, Monkey Bar has got its own league match going. To play, one must use ‘The Prediction Card’ available at the gastropub and answer 5 questions about the on-going match. The person who correctly answers at least 3 out of the 5 questions, wins a voucher for 4 free Kingfisher beers redeemable on their next visit to only Monkey Bar, Kolkata.

Where: Monkey Bar, #901 A, Fort Knox, 6 Camac Street

When: Till May 21; 12 noon — 12 midnight; Mondays are closed and Thursdays are dry day

Cost: Rs 1,800, with alcohol, plus taxes

Phone: 033-40606446

It’s time again to sink into the cricket craziness. Say cheers to Kolkata Knight Riders with the KKR special cocktail – The Knight Charger – vodka, lime, creme de violet, topped with beer. Munch on a Popcorn Box or Cheesy Fries or bite into some Vada Pao Sliders, Korean Chicken Sliders or Curry Fried Chicken at Bodega Cantina Y-Bar. If you can predict the Man of the Match, Highest Run Scorer, Highest Wicket-taker and the runs to be scored in the first five overs of the game (before each match begins), there are complimentary shots for you.

Where: Bodega Cantina-Y-Bar, 24 Park Street

When: Till May 21; Match hours only

Cost: Rs 800, plus taxes

Phone: 033-40052919

Cricket or football, matches ain’t fun unless you’re sipping on some cold beer. The Irish House, in collaboration with Kingfisher, is offering an interesting deal. Enjoy a pint of Kingfisher Premium for just Rs 95 throughout the months of April and May and get high on the most exciting matches being screened at the pub on their large sports screen!

Where: The Irish House, Sayed Amir Ali Avenue, Quest Mall, Ballygunge, Kolkata – 700017

When: 12 noon — 11.30pm

Cost: Rs 700 for two

Phone: 091-8100253778

Relish The Knight Charger at Bodega Cantina-Y-Bar! Relish The Knight Charger at Bodega Cantina-Y-Bar!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd