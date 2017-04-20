IPL fever: Watch cricket unplugged at these cool restaurants in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Are you a cricket fanatic? It’s that time of the year again when the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever catches on across the nation. With its fast pace and dramatic twists, it keeps viewers glued to their television screens. Well, with all the buzz around IPL that will keep you pumped up until May 21, isn’t it a great idea to combine cricket with hearty grub? Most of us love to laze around in our living rooms while watching a cricket match, but some restaurants, bars and lounges have created such an enthralling aura that you’d be more than happy to jump out of your couch and head to these eateries.
Without missing the action, you can spend a delightful day with your friends and family and splurge on some exciting offers and special menus too. Here are some great options where you can enjoy without missing the dose of cricket:
NEW DELHI-NCR
SMAAASH Pitstop Brew Pub is offering unlimited fresh Brews at Rs 999 from the first ball to the last run of the match. The place will be decked up to give you a stadium-like feel where you can enjoy live screening of T20 matches with unlimited fun.
Where: SMAAASH Pitstop Brew Pub, Sector 29, Gurgaon
When: Till May 21; 12.15pm — 12 midnight
Cost: Rs 1,100, for two
Phone: 0124-3350777
Unwind under a canopy of endless rain and binge on a niche gourmet menu featuring mouth-watering Fengshuii signature dishes such as Lamb Lion Chop, Lamb Rendang, Mie Goreng, KhaoSoi, Massaman Curry, Kung Pao Meal Bowl, and many more. Get four beer + 1 starter at Rs 899, 3 course meal + 2 IMFL at Rs 1199, Kingfisher beer bucket at Rs 999 and watch action packed IPL extravaganza streaming live on projector screen with stadium like atmosphere.
Where: Fengshuii, S-27, Second/Third Floor, Green Park main market
When: Till May 21; 11am — 1am
Cost: Rs 1,500, for two
Phone: 091-9810571546
As the tenth season of Indian Premiere League commences, Aura at The Claridges brings you an offer that will make your cricket season even more enjoyable. Hit the vodka bar Aura at The Claridges to view your favourite season of IPL on the big screen and get your second drink free with the first order. Enjoy the free hit from Aura.
Where: Aura, The Claridges, 12 APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi -110011
When: Till May 21; 3pm — 9pm
Cost: Rs 4,000, plus taxes
Phone: 011-39555000
The Chatter House has some amazing offers for cricket and food lovers to match the IPL heat at its Nehru Place and Khan Market outlets. You can get flat 15 per cent discount on the total bill if you’re wearing IPL T-shirts. Celebrating the biggest extravaganza, it has curated eight shots named after the IPL teams — Delhi “Trophy Fighters”, Punjab “The Groundbreakers “, Hyderabad “Fire Bats”, Mumbai “Scoring Willows”, Pune “SuperNovas”, Gujarat “Happening 11”, Kolkata “Runners for Victory” and Banglore “Terrifichitters”.
Where: The Chatter House, Khan Market and Nehru Place
When: Till May 21; 12 noon — 12 midnight
Cost: Rs 1,800, for two
Phone: 091-9069145608
Piali’s pitch is all set to serve combo meals such as Royal Challengers Kingfisher Bucket with Nachos, Delhi Daredevils’ Blackdog Sixxer with Chicken Tikka, Sunrisers Hyderabad Boundary Whitlinger with Nawabi Seekh and many more such dishes with an IPL twist!
Where: Piali-The Curry Bistro, Connaught Place
When: 12 noon — 1pm
Cost: Rs 1,200, for two
Phone: 011-33105526
Paying an ode to the most glorious days of our lives, The Classroom will make you relive the ‘back to school’ spirit. Keeping in mind people’s unconditional love for cricket, food and beer, the brewery-pub has come up with amazing offers to celebrate the IPL season.
Where: The Classroom, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon
When: Till May 21; 4pm — 12 midnight
Phone: 091-9599486829
MUMBAI
Blazing through the Mumbai Summers is Jeon Sizzling Sizzler Festival. Choose from The Asian Affair, Love From Italy, Lobster Thermidor, Sizzling Chicken Tikkamakhani and many more dishes at Jeon in Hotel Sea Princess.
Where: Jeon, Hotel Sea Princess, Juhu
When: Valid on days and timings of IPL matches
Cost: Rs 2,000, for two
Phone: 022-26469500
If luck is on your side, Kaitlyn‘s will be footing your beer tab. With every exciting match, all you need to do is place a wager on any of the three categories with team Kaitlyn’s – sixes in an over, fours in the over and number of wickets taken. Then pick the number of beers you want to win and cross your fingers; because if you are right, your beers are on the house.
Where: Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, 201-202, Khan House, Hill Road, Bandra West
When: Till May 21; during match hours
Cost: Rs 1,670, for two
Phone: 022-33956191
Cheer for your favorite team with amazing offers on soft beverages and mocktails all day long at The Orchid Hotel. This IPL season let your taste buds experience Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot (Chicken Chettinad), Raina’s Lofted Drive(Hammered grilled chicken), Gayle, The Sixer Man (Classic Jamaican jerk chicken), Gambhir’s Aggression (Tiger Prawns flavored with mustard and cooked in clay oven).
Where: The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle East
When: Till May 21; 7.30am — 11.45pm
Cost: Rs 2,600, for two
Phone: 022-26164000, 091-8433959703
Celebrate the game and make the most of the irresistible offers at Raasta Bombay. The Happy Hour menu has been curated to cater to all your drinking cravings, so be it whiskey, vodka or rum, Raasta won’t let you down. Beer is just for Rs 499, and for the wine lovers, there’s unlimited Sangria at just Rs 899. All matches are being screened here except the evening matches on Friday and Saturday.
Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, SV Road, Khar West, Khar, Mumbai – 400005
When: Till May 21; 4pm — until the match ends
Cost: Rs 1,200
Phone: 091-8655000811
With all the nervousness, finger biting, hooting and cheering of the IPL, what if you had a galore of offers on your drinks? The Good Wife, BKC is celebrating the ardent cricket fan by screening all the matches and curating a special menu. If you are a beer lover, grab the ‘Bucket of 6’ or ‘Treasure Chest of 15’ for that game night with your best mates.
Where: The Good Wife, Ground Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex
When: 12 noon — 1am
Cost: Rs 1,400 for two
Phone: 022-40039433
Come cheer for your favourite team on their journey to victory this cricket season at MRP, My Regular Place. Drop by this modern Asian bistro bar and watch your team play on the big screen with special menus and offers like Hat trick shots, Slashed Bombs and endless drinks at Rs 799 that are guaranteed to get all you cricket fans in a frenzy.
Where: MRP, 20, Dharamputra, Pritam Estate, Dadar East, Mumbai
When: Only during evening IPL matches; 8pm — 11pm
Cost: Rs 800 for two
Phone: 091-9699990036, 091-8080807412
KOLKATA
A wicket down, a shot taken! As the temperature rises in the stadium, Monkey Bar has got its own league match going. To play, one must use ‘The Prediction Card’ available at the gastropub and answer 5 questions about the on-going match. The person who correctly answers at least 3 out of the 5 questions, wins a voucher for 4 free Kingfisher beers redeemable on their next visit to only Monkey Bar, Kolkata.
Where: Monkey Bar, #901 A, Fort Knox, 6 Camac Street
When: Till May 21; 12 noon — 12 midnight; Mondays are closed and Thursdays are dry day
Cost: Rs 1,800, with alcohol, plus taxes
Phone: 033-40606446
It’s time again to sink into the cricket craziness. Say cheers to Kolkata Knight Riders with the KKR special cocktail – The Knight Charger – vodka, lime, creme de violet, topped with beer. Munch on a Popcorn Box or Cheesy Fries or bite into some Vada Pao Sliders, Korean Chicken Sliders or Curry Fried Chicken at Bodega Cantina Y-Bar. If you can predict the Man of the Match, Highest Run Scorer, Highest Wicket-taker and the runs to be scored in the first five overs of the game (before each match begins), there are complimentary shots for you.
Where: Bodega Cantina-Y-Bar, 24 Park Street
When: Till May 21; Match hours only
Cost: Rs 800, plus taxes
Phone: 033-40052919
Cricket or football, matches ain’t fun unless you’re sipping on some cold beer. The Irish House, in collaboration with Kingfisher, is offering an interesting deal. Enjoy a pint of Kingfisher Premium for just Rs 95 throughout the months of April and May and get high on the most exciting matches being screened at the pub on their large sports screen!
Where: The Irish House, Sayed Amir Ali Avenue, Quest Mall, Ballygunge, Kolkata – 700017
When: 12 noon — 11.30pm
Cost: Rs 700 for two
Phone: 091-8100253778
