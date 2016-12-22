Bengaluru to host India’s first Beer Mile festival

The basic Beer Mile format requires a single participant to drink a pint of beer, run a quarter mile, then repeat the process three more times to complete a mile. The basic Beer Mile format requires a single participant to drink a pint of beer, run a quarter mile, then repeat the process three more times to complete a mile.

Indigo LIVE, the events faction of Bengaluru-based radio Indigo 91.9, will be getting the globally popular format of festival Beer Mile to India by hosting its first edition here in January. Indigo LIVE in association with an event management company Sixmad will be organising the event on January 15 at Brigade Orchards at Devanahalli here, a statement said. The basic Beer Mile format requires a single participant to drink a pint of beer, run a quarter mile, then repeat the process three more times to complete a mile.

Also watch:

However, for this edition of Beer Mile India, participants can partake in either of three formats – The Full Beer Mile for those who would like a serious challenge, The Half Beer Mile for half the mile and The Team Run for those who would like to split their beers and run.

All three formats will be equally action packed as they are all timed, resulting in the crowning of the champions at the end of the event. Eager participants can also get training for Beer Mile India at Indigo Live Music Bar, which will host special training experiences for enthusiasts.