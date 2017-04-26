Beat the heat with these delicious easy to make drinks at home

Beat the heat the right way. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Beat the heat the right way. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

There is no respite during summers and try as we might we cannot escape the sweltering heat but we can certainly counter it with some delicious cold drinks. No, we are not talking about aerated drinks here – we all know the repercussions – instead this season we are planning to go healthy with delicious homemade drinks.

Everything from lassi to aam panna can be made at home in no time and most of them can be made with basic everyday ingredients which you will easily find in your kitchen. For instance, you just need a bit of curd to make a delicious glass of lassi or some lemons to enjoy a glass of sweet lemonade. Unlike the drinks served at restaurants that often burn a hole in your pocket, and whose ingredients you cannot choose, these drinks are healthy and serve a similar purpose –providing you a much-needed respite from the heat. So this summer enter your kitchen with some perseverance and zeal, and make these lip-smacking drinks.

Lassi

Sweet Lemonade

Aam Panna

Watermelon Juice

Chilled Green Tea

