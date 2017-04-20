Not just a thali, it’s Baahubali: Ahmedabad restaurant’s ode to the movie with a king-size platter

“Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” — this question has been buzzing in the minds of the fans of the 2015 fantasy drama film that broke all the records. While the film was magnanimous and larger-than-life, its ending left thousands of viewers bewildered. And, while a lot of merchandise has been made for Baahubali lovers, an idea that inspired a food eatery will blow your mind!

The owners and chefs at Hotel Rajwadu in Ahmedabad were so impressed by the film that they decided to dole out a special menu for a Baahubali thali at their restaurant. No, we aren’t kidding!

After watching the SS Rajamouli directorial, owners of Rajwadu — Rajesh Patel and Manish Patel — thought of doing something that could be the perfect tribute to the legacy of Baahubali. What could be better than a special thali dedicated to Baahubali to show the grandeur and marvel of the franchise?

Located in Ahmedabad, the restaurant is known for its village-themed ambiance surrounded by greens. Serving authentic Gujarati and Rajasthani food, it has become a rage with the NRIs visiting the city. Huge fans of Baahubali, the two owners decided to celebrate the illustrious food and life in the film’s style at their eatery.

An extraordinary spread of the best delights that takes one on a royal ride, the thali is a war of flavours inspired from the fights of Baahubali. “We have two kinds of welcome drinks, five namkeens, five sweets and seven types of main course dishes. There are four different varieties of chapatis and two flavours of rice to add to the list. Salad, achaar, papad are the add-ons!” Vipin Patel, the restaurant manager told indianexpress.com.

How did they get the idea to start such a thali?

“After Baahubali released, we thought of doing something different for our restaurant as well as pay a tribute to the film. That’s when we thought… normal thali to bohot hoti hai… Baabubali thali bhi honi chahiye (there are lots of normal thalis, we should have a Baahubali thali too!),” Patel told the indianexpress.com. “Customers are loving it because of the different types of variety in the thali,” he added.

The film is slated to release on April 28. “We can’t wait for the second franchise of Baahubali, and are sure that it will be a sterling success at the box office too! Now, we look forward to hosting the star cast of Baahubali at Rajwadu,” the Patel owners said.

Such a cool idea, isn’t it?

