Ashish N Soni, Sussanne Khan turn ‘alchemists’

Five luxury aficionados, including fashion designer Ashish N Soni, interior designer Sussanne Khan and Fashion Design Council of India President Sunil Shethi, have collaborated as ‘alchemists’ for a whisky brand for a special expression of craftsmanship.

Apart from the three names, entrepreneur Kalyani Chawla and fashion and luxury writer Vinod Nair are on board for the Chivas 18 Alchemy, which has brought together the five virtuosos — each with their own set of skills and penchant for all things fine — to present a blend of experiences that please the five senses.

Soni, who will decode the sense of smell, said in a statement: “This is a never seen before collaboration that will conjure a unique sensorial journey through a brilliant deconstruction of the five senses in the most exceptional manner. This is going to be an experiential treat.”

The inspiration behind this is the multi-layered scotch Chivas 18.

“Our Alchemists are eminent personalities who have excelled in their craft and have a flair for everything luxurious and definitive. The platform aims to bring alive the exceptional and bespoke experiences of Chivas 18 that exemplify exclusivity and handcrafted luxury,” said Raja Banerji, Assistant Vice President at Pernod Ricard India.