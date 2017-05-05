As You Like It

Owners Vidur Kataria and Sidhanth Madan, relishing a takeaway bowl of noodles Owners Vidur Kataria and Sidhanth Madan, relishing a takeaway bowl of noodles

A neon signage screams Wok Me as you make your way down Summer House Cafe in the teeming Aurobindo Market in Delhi. The tiny restaurant, tucked between a jewellery store and a sari shop, is the brainchild of two school friends, Vidur Kataria and Sidhanth Madan, who are hoping to turn “let’s get a meal in a bowl” into common post-pub parlance.

The olfactory system goes into an overdrive as soon as one enters the counter-service restaurant that has, right at its entrance, a live kitchen. The palate here is patently Asian, though the bowls have been spiked with flavours to suit the Delhiite’s untenable love for extra heat. The menu, which was finalised after friends and family played guinea pig to the 45-odd recipes the two concocted, has both ready-to-order as well as do-it-yourself bowl-meals. There are also dim sums, bings (Chinese flatbread) and a limited section titled “crispies” that offers nibbles, such as wontons, spring rolls and prawn crackers.

Their metier is the DIY bowl that can be achieved, as the board on the wall behind the worktop states, in three steps — pick your base from different kinds of noodles or rice, add meat or vegetables or both, and finally, pick your sauce of choice. The sauces, from across East Asia, bear appellations that correspond to their place of origin — Kinky Korean, Bali Binge and Bang-Wok, among others.

We chose udon noodles topped off with chicken, bacon, broccoli, wild mushrooms, bok choy and snow peas. These come doused in a complex black bean and oyster sauce called Tokyo Drift, and were garnished with fried onion and toasted sesame seeds. Each bowl comes with liberal helpings of julienne carrots, bean sprouts, baby spinach and roughly chopped spring and red onions. The purity of the crunchy, semi-steamed greens and the fat, chewy Japanese noodles balanced the salinity of the sauce and bacon. In a good bowl, flavours and textures must come together to form a consummate whole.

As we took rapturous bites of the noodle bowl, the Thai-fi in the “specials” section caught our fancy. The one-dish sticky rice and fried tofu meal came with a ladle-full of Thai green curry with a glob of ingenious black bean and Patna chilli jam perched on top to perk up the quiet dish. Black-capped bottles of mild Himalayan tea by Anandini in an accessible-to-all refrigerator pairs well with the robust flavours of the meals. But, what complements the food the most is the in-house Minty Cola Cooler.

The cooking fumes have poor exit strategy, and the small size of the restaurant doesn’t allow for extended hangoutery. It works best as a takeaway joint. In fact, the duo is opening a delivery kitchen in Greater Kailash 1, which will also drop-ship at night. There aren’t many others offering scrummy bowl-meals in the city and Wok Me’s competitive pricing ensures that they’re here to stay. You can keep going back and never be served the same bowl twice. Unless, of course, you ask for it.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now