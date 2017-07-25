Flavour Odyssey

Chef Amninder Sandhu at Arth. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Chef Amninder Sandhu at Arth. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The lunch parties which filled the upper floor of Arth, the new Bandra restaurant in Mumbai, have had their fill of kebabs, biryanis and fish curries and have started making their way out. Executive chef Amninder Sandhu finally has some time to spare before she needs to start preparing for the dinner rush, which begins at 7 pm, and we sit down for a chat. Halfway through our conversation, a fragrant plate of chhole appears on the table. But, as I realise on eating the first spoonful, what look like chickpeas are in fact the tiniest potatoes anyone has ever seen. These are, Sandhu explains, pearl potatoes from Majuli in Assam.

When the chef and her team had visited the river island some months ago to research the food of the region, they had been fooled by the minuscule tubers as well. “We were trying out food made by the Mising tribe, and my team — all of them from Mumbai — got very excited at what they thought were chhole. But as soon as I took a bite, I realised these were potatoes. The funny thing is that I actually grew up in Assam and had known about these potatoes as a child, and still, had completely forgotten about them,” says Sandhu.

Badami Dum Aloo made with pearl potatoes being cooked on a charcoal stove… (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Badami Dum Aloo made with pearl potatoes being cooked on a charcoal stove… (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Part of Sandhu’s mission with Arth is to highlight little-known ingredients such as the pearl potatoes from Majuli by using them in unexpected ways; so rhododendron from Uttarakhand plays a starring role in a seekh kebab, while idiyappams from Kerala get a technicolor twist thanks to the use of purple yam. The larger goal, the 38-year-old chef says, is to dig through centuries-old traditions of food from across India — in terms of ingredients and techniques — and prepare the unearthed treasure for the modern palate.

Since it opened almost a month ago, the aspect of Arth that has been most discussed is the dramatic interior design by Gauri Khan. But the real draw, as it should be with any restaurant, is the food.

For Sandhu, who began her career with the Taj Group of Hotels in 2003, the restaurant is the culmination of an abiding passion for food revivalism, as well as an opportunity to break out of the image that she has built as a master purveyor of North Indian fare. “Most of my previous work was heavily focused on food from North India and it came to the point where most reviews would complain that because of my name, they could only expect a certain kind of food from me. I wanted to break out of that because what really excited me is the way Indian food changes as you travel from region to region,” she says.

…and served with dahi ki khamiri roti. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) …and served with dahi ki khamiri roti. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

This excitement powered Sandhu and her team as they travelled extensively, finding ingredients like Naga spring salt, tree tomatoes, black carrots and kaji lemon, and researching traditional cooking techniques and community recipes.

“As a chef, whether you specialise in Indian or western cuisine, what excites you are good ingredients and cooking techniques. There’s so much from across India that deserves celebration,” Sandhu says. She is determined to do this, even if it means that the kitchen at her new restaurant — which eschews gas cooking and uses old methods of slow cooking with wood and charcoal-fired sigris, grills and, soon, a sand pit — scares away potential employees.

“I asked someone who applied for a job to come and look at the kitchen. He came, looked around and said he would call me the next day. We haven’t heard from him since then,” Sandhu says with a rueful smile. “It’s not easy to cook outside your comfort zone, not being able to turn up the heat or put dishes on simmer, but I knew I wanted to use only traditional cooking methods, because the taste is that much better. And we are doing something nobody else is doing. I tell my staff, that’s something to be proud of,” she says.

