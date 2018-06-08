Follow Us:
Friday, June 08, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

VIDEO: When Anthony Bourdain praised traditional cuisine of Kerala

In the year 2010, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain hosted a culinary show for Discovery Channel titled No Reservations. For an episode of the show, he visited Kerala to check out the state's delicious and unique cuisine.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2018 6:27:42 pm
Anthony Bourdain, Chef Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain death, Anthony Bourdain kerala, Anthony Bourdain india, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, indian express, indian express news Anthony Bourdain found dead at the age of 61. (Source: AP Images)
Related News

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who was known for hosting CNN’s food and travel show ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ was found dead in a hotel room in Strasburg, France. He was 61 and had committed suicide by hanging himself. He was working on an upcoming episode of the show.

In the year 2010, Bourdain had hosted another culinary show for Discovery Channel titled Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations from 2005 to 2012. For an episode of the show, he had visited Kerala to check out the state’s delicious and unique cuisine, where he travelled to Alappuzha and Kuttanad.

On the show, Bourdain said, “I am also very impressed with the high standard of food in Kerala, especially the street food here”. During his trip, he also enjoyed home cooked food with Malayalam actor Mammootty, whom he met at the location of his film shoot.

Watch the videos here:

Bourdain also hosted another culinary show The Layover from 2011 to 2013.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now