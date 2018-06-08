VIDEO: The worst meal Anthony Bourdain ever had

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, known as one of the most influential chefs of his times, died at the age of 61. According to a statement by CNN, he hanged himself and was found dead in a hotel room in France’s Strasbourg. He was working on an upcoming episode of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’, a programme he hosted for the CNN since 2013.

Bourdain was quite vocal about his love for random and weird food available around the world. The death of this US celebrity chef came as a shock to everyone who knew him and his incredible journey in the culinary industry. Right from having a meal with former US President Barack Obama to picking up two Emmy Awards after working with a travel channel for a show Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, he had it all in his kitty.

While the world mourns his absence, here is a flashback of a Tuesday night’s episode of Conan where Bourdain sat down with the late-night host to promote his new cookbook, Appetites and talk about his worst meal.

