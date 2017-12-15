Love momos? Get set to try over 100 varieties at the Momo Festival in Delhi

This will be the fourth edition of the Annual Momo Festival, which is all set to start from December 16. This will be the fourth edition of the Annual Momo Festival, which is all set to start from December 16.

Do you love relishing a hot platter of momos? If you can’t have enough of the South Asian dumpling, Delhi is all set to host the annual Momo Festival set to start from December 16 at the Garden of Five Senses, Saket. With over 100 varieties of momos in flavours such as chocolate, tandoori, oreo, kurkure, vodka, achaari, cocktail and cream, maggie, peanut butter, pan, and shrimp, the fourth edition of the festival is enough to draw anyone’s attention.

Wondering what’s new this year? In an email interview with the indianexpress.com, Shantanu Verma, CEO and founder of GoBuzzinga (the host of the festival) said, “We have many more varieties of momos, and apart from that, we have a garden music stage with handpicked homegrown artists and a dedicated flea market too.” So while rendering your taste buds with different kinds of momos such as steam, fried, gravy, vegetarian and non-vegetarian, you can also hum some good music too.

Revealing the “most experimental dish” this year, Verma said that it had to be Thai Curry momos! When asked if any particular momo stall stood out last year, he said, “Cafe Brown Sugar led in terms of revenue and Hunger Strike won in terms of number of places sold.”

So, are you all set to go to the momo-licious two-day carnival? It will go on till December 17 till 10pm.

Where: Garden of Five Senses, Saket; Nearest metro station: Saket (Yellow Line)

When: December 16-17, 2017; Timings: 12noon to 10pm

Phone: +91-9711428032, +91-8882066408

