An eclectic adventure

Mexican food, that too of relatively low variety, is what most of us have eaten in the name of Latin American food in the city. But the cuisine’s days of auditioning at food festivals and at gregarious culinary enthusiasts’ parties seem to be over as Latin food has made its official debut in Delhi with Neuva at Sangam Complex, RK Puram.

Owned by Michael Swamy, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate and author of four cookbooks, the swanky restaurant has a formal dining area on the first floor, with a glass wall separating the kitchen from the seating area, giving its patrons a view of their unblemished kitchen. But we ensconced ourselves in a corner by the window overlooking Delhi’s stately trees and the complex’s manicured shrubs, on the more casual ground floor with the bar that is still to get a license.

First impressions of the pan-Latin menu, sectioned on the basis of natural elements, show the promise of taking you on a salivating tour of South America, highlighting the ethnic fusion of the continent — Spanish, Portuguese, Asian, African and Italian. But with each turning page, it becomes clearer that most dishes are not strict reproductions but Neuvo Latino interpretations of traditional South American vivers. In other words, not all of it is what people in the continent make in their homes. Just as chai latte isn’t made in ours.

The recently opened restaurant, promoted by cricketer Virat Kohli, has a menu that offers numerous flavours — spicy, sweet, sour and fruity — that on paper, at least, seem like tactical alliances.

For starters, a shrimp ceviche seemed like the perfect cure for the deep summer blues. It is also a classic example of the influence of Japanese immigrants on Peruvian cuisine. In a ceviche, the meat is “cooked” in natural acids and ours was presented with tiger’s milk spiked with yellow chillies. The sharp, tangy chilli-lime shot, kiwis and bits of mango, enlivened the chewy shrimp. The menu states that it is customary to drink the tiger’s milk after finishing the meal. We don’t care much for customs.

The Brazilian Black Bean Sopa had to be tried, for a South American meal would not be complete without the native. They arrived swimming in a broth made with lentils and pork sausages. The earthy sopa, though a tad over-salted, with the creamy, almost fudgey centre of the beans, made downing a bowl of warm soup in this heat worth it.

Next up was an exploration of the Spanish influence — Cazuela, a gravy-based tapas of lamb chorizos and potatoes. The kitchen nailed the tenderness it seeked from the lamb and the firmness it wanted in the potato — making each a textural mimic of the other. The gravy, robust with flavours — garlic, tomatoes, cardamom and cinnamon — immediately alerts the taste buds.

With the duck confit, though, dreams of unctuous meat in crispy skin came crashing down. The Chilean pear sauce that was to envelop the meat seemed unresponsive to the other flavours of the dish. The pencil-thin line of salad on the side did nothing for the meat perched atop butter-poached potatoes and there was not a trace of the sharpness of

blue cheese.

No, we didn’t forget to try out a beverage. The Baya Beso touted as a drink “with layers of flavours” was only and only sweet, and easily stood in for dessert.

