A Meal, a Way of Life

The long marinated dream of opening a restaurant finally materialised for Kainaz Contractor with Rustom’s Parsi Bhonu in 2014. Then housed off a congested pavement in Adchini, the restaurant aimed to acquaint Delhi with homecooked Parsi food, offering lesser known delicacies of the cuisine along with much-favoured staples like dhansak and salli boti. The snug restaurant, that etched itself indelibly in the consciousness of the Delhi diner, recently shifted to Parsi Anjuman on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. The new space, a more commodious eatery with Sooni Taraporevala’s photographs adorning its walls, adheres to Contractor and her business partner, Rahul Dua’s vision of serving food that reflects the Parsi way of life.

Excerpts from an interview:

Adchini is an unusual location for a restaurant. What made you choose it and what made you shift out?

When we started out, we had limited funds and relied on our personal savings and borrowed money from friends and family to put the restaurant together. When we looked at the space in Adchini, we saw it as a mid-point between Delhi and Gurugram and it was on the main road which meant high visibility for us. But it had its own set of challenges, like parking, that we realised much later. But the three years that we were there, it served us well.

We were going to open another branch of Rustom’s in Parsi Anjuman and not shut the one in Adchini but it had to be done because Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre approved the plan to widen the roads in front of the restaurant. Lack of parking meant a decline in footfall.

Eventually, we just decided to shut that and focus on this. Honestly, there is no better place for Rustom’s in Delhi. This one has the fire temple and Parsi written all over it.

Has your clientele changed since the shift?

We have a few regulars but it’s a completely different scene now. Over the years, our presence in South Delhi became strong but here no one really knows us. It’s like starting a restaurant all over again. Earlier, we had families walking in but now we get more office crowd that comes in for a quick bite. We’ve tweaked our menu accordingly and have all-day dining options, Bombay snacks and all-day breakfast that includes Parsi omlettes, different kinds of akuri, pao sandwiches and Parsi crepes.

What are the other additions to the menu?

We’ve introduced Parsi thalis so that people can taste more of our recipes instead of trying just one or two dishes. The reason why we decided to open a restaurant in Delhi was to get people here to know about Parsi food. We’ve added more vegetarian options — I didn’t realise that Delhi has such a large vegetarian population — like Patra Ma Paneer, French Beans Na Pattice, Bheeda Ma Dahi which we got from a cookbook by Katy Dalal. We’ve also added homemade pickles to the menu.

You’ve also relied on recipes passed down from your mother and aunts.

We would spend our Sunday afternoons making kheema samosa with my grandmother and had a lot of Russian pattice while growing up. They have been added to the menu. I have memories of travelling by train and my mother would always carry prawn pickle for the journey. It’s something I learned to make at a young age and we serve that now.

The new menu is also interestingly conceptualised.

The menu is a photo album and all the photographs have been sourced from my family members. For instance, there’s a picture of my father during his Navjote ceremony which inducts a child into the Zoroastrianism. The idea was that when people flip through it, they also get to know about the Parsi way of life.

How would you describe Delhi’s relationship with Parsi cuisine?

Initially, we only had people ordering the better-known dishes but I think what worked for us was a well-trained staff that would encourage people to try new things and two, that even though Parsi cuisine was relatively new for people, the flavours weren’t. But people’s perception of Parsi food is limited. We still have people coming in and asking for berry pulao and we don’t have it on our menu because it’s not what Parsis eat. I think sometimes people don’t realise that Parsis are people who came from Iran and settled in India, taking on Indian influences that is reflected in our cuisine as well. But I see a change, albeit a slow one, where we get people to try new things and when they come back, they ask for it again. Small victories.

