Love Indian street food? Feast on tandoori mushroom, nachos chaat, chai samosa at A Grill Company

The lunch wagon is a welcome change from the usual eateries that Noida houses. (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook) The lunch wagon is a welcome change from the usual eateries that Noida houses. (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook)

Colourful walls spill a wisp of magic at A Grill Company and the wooden furniture shimmers under the twinkling lights. Nestled in a corner of the Logix Mall, the lunch wagon is a welcome change from the usual eateries that Noida houses.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter fans, feast on Goblet of Fire, Elixir of Life in this magical café

The wooden furniture shimmers under twinkling lights and the shadows of chromatic bricks waltz in harmony. (Source: A Grill Company/ The wooden furniture shimmers under twinkling lights and the shadows of chromatic bricks waltz in harmony. (Source: A Grill Company/ Facebook

As soon as we were settled, the waiter rushed to our table with candy floss in his hands, and it felt like revisiting the good old days of childhood. Different types of salads, onions and coleslaw were neatly decorated on the table, and before we knew a personal grill station was installed after detaching a wooden square board on the table.

Grilling is an art, and the restaurant gave it a great start. (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook) Grilling is an art, and the restaurant gave it a great start. (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook)

Grilling is an art, and the restaurant gave it a great start by filling the grilling station with barbeque grill sticks of tandoori mushroom, palak paneer and tandoori gobhi. While the tandoori mushroom stood out for its crispiness and softness at the same time, the other two were average.

Next up was Raj Kachori that was served with bubbles of frozen curd in it and believe us or not, this minor detail actually made a lot of difference – it took our taste buds on a very pleasant journey. Rejuvenating drinks such as aam panna and mojito were an add-on to the tasty starters!

Rejuvenating drinks were an add-on to the tasty starters. (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook) Rejuvenating drinks were an add-on to the tasty starters. (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook)

Everything in the restaurant was kind of regular, until we saw a ‘chaat wala’ going around on the floor with his cart. We just couldn’t believe our eyes as he made way to our table and the ingredients in his tumbrel surprised us. Sprinkling a pinch of wizardry, he offered us the Nachos Chaat. With frozen curd, it was revivifying from all the other Nachos twists we’ve tried in the past.

Palak patta chaat topped with the signature yogurt sphere, spices and chutney followed suit and we can’t ever forget its delectable tangy taste. We also tried the Bhalla Papdi which was average but the Chai Samosa left us wanting for more. And the Dragon Breath Popcorn felt mysteriously magical, even though we were left with heat fuming from our nostril and mouth.

Nachos Chaat, Palak Patta Chaat, Chai Samosa, Dragon Breath Popcorn…delicious! (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook) Nachos Chaat, Palak Patta Chaat, Chai Samosa, Dragon Breath Popcorn…delicious! (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook)

The buffet lunch came as a surprise package. Delicacies like Dal Makhani, Paneer Bhurji, Aloo Gobhi were on the list along with the usual choice of Indian bread. For the non vegetarians, Chicken Biryaani was the best on the platter.

The Indian cuisine was peppered with a mixture of pastas and mini pizzas. All in all, the lunch was a perfect mishmash of memories.

The Indian cuisine was peppered with a mixture of pastas and mini pizzas. (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook) The Indian cuisine was peppered with a mixture of pastas and mini pizzas. (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook)

Confessing that the dishes are not entirely a craft of his mind, chef Pankaj told indianexpress.com that he derived inspiration from a lot of eateries in the West. However, his way of packaging and presenting is unique.

Owned by Karan Parvesh Singh and Rohit Malhotra, A Grill Company makes for a lively place for visitors. With guitars strung on the walls, will he plan for live music gigs as well? “It is definitely on the cards,” Malhotra told indianexpress.com.

With guitars strung on the walls, will he plan for live music gigs as well? (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook) With guitars strung on the walls, will he plan for live music gigs as well? (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook)

A variety of desserts — from Mousse to Berry and Custard in shot glass, Gulab Jamun, Sugar-free Phirni and Eggless Brownie — gave the fancy feast a happy ending!

Drop by at A Grill Company to get a taste of the moving cart, grilling art and to whip up an unforgettable experience!

A happy ending to the fancy feast! (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook) A happy ending to the fancy feast! (Source: A Grill Company/Facebook)

Where: A Grill Company, Second floor, Logix City Center Mall, Noida

When: 12:00pm – 11:00pm

Cost: Rs 1600 plus taxes, for two

Phone: 011 – 30806642

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd