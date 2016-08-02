A dream come true! Have you checked out the Museum of Ice Cream yet?

The museum is a lick-able, likeable, shareable ice cream-centric experience. (Source: Instagram) The museum is a lick-able, likeable, shareable ice cream-centric experience. (Source: Instagram)

There are very few things that have as much universal appeal as the ice cream on a hot summer day or tall glass of Hot Chocolate Sundae in winter. Poems and prose have been written on ice cream trucks, and now we have the ultimate homage to what can arguably be the world’s most-loved dessert – a Museum of Ice Cream!

This pop-up museum is a smorgasbord of visual, gastronomic and sensual delight. No, we don’t use these terms loosely, because who can argue the multifaceted impact of a perfect scoop of ice cream (plus, there is an exhibit from Tinder…). In the heart of the Meatpacking District at 100 Gansevoort Street, the museum is a lick-able, likeable, shareable ice cream-centric experience meant to tantalise aficionados – and it’s all orchestrated to appeal to today’s constantly Instagramming generation.

The month-long affair, which will end on August 31, has been curated by a bunch of ice cream-obsessed designers , artists and friends who want to share their love. The project is being helmed by Manhattan resident and creative strategist Mary Ellis Bunn and her co-creator, Manish Vora, an American of Indian origin.

So, what can you find at the Museum of Ice Cream? The six-room tour starts with a free scoop of ice cream for visitors, then there is a choclate chamber with free treats as a nod to Willy Wonka, over 30 artists have put in labour of love to make ice cream works of art, there’s a flavour-changing miracle berry ice cream, a helium-filled balloon of sugar and the best thing of all – a large pool of colourful sprinkles that you can just swim in! Seriously! You just need to follow the rules: ‘Make a wish,’ ‘Dip at your own risk’ and ‘Caution: May cause spontaneous happiness.’

But given the fact that the tickets are all sold out (though there is a semblance of hope when the official site asks for your email ID for ticket purchasing updates!), the only way to grab a scoop is through the museum’s Instagram account, which already has more than 20,000 followers, or its Facebook page.

Take a tour of the Museum of Ice Cream here with us:

Now, if only they’d bring this over to India!

